"Very prestigious"- Alibeg Rasulov looking forward to claiming ONE world title with win over Christian Lee

Alibeg Rasulov is looking to take his career to new heights in one of the biggest fights of his career at ONE Fight Night 26. The Turkish competitor has already achieved some great things in his career but nothing close to the level of what is at stake next time out.

With an undefeated record of 14-0, Rasulov is no stranger to success, and on his ONE Championship debut, he continued that pattern. The new arrival defeated Ok Rae Yoon in the main event of ONE Fight Night 23 in July to set up a huge fight with the returning lightweight and welterweight world champion, Christian Lee.

At ONE Fight Night 26 inside the Lumpinee Stadium on December 6, Rasulov will challenge 'The Warrior' for the lightweight gold and he knows what a win here could mean for his career. In an interview with ONE Championship, he spoke about the prestige that holding the ONE gold would add to his list of accomplishments:

Trending

"ONE Championship is a very good worldwide organization, well-known by everybody. Becoming a champion in this organization is very prestigious. I will become recognizable if I become the champion."

Alibeg Rasulov is looking to spoil the party once again

If Ok Rae Yoon had beaten Alibeg Rasulov at ONE Fight Night 23 and become the first man to have beaten him, we would be in a unique spot.

There would be a trilogy fight between Ok and Christian Lee, but Rasulov could spoil the plans by winning. He will now look to do the same again by beating Lee on his return after nearly two years away from the competition.

Rasulov has no problem playing the spoiler in this fight, regardless of how beloved and highly regarded 'The Warrior' is. His only focus is leaving Bangkok, Thailand, with the lightweight gold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback