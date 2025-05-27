"Very technical and very smart" - Shir Cohen shares the most underrated aspect of Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' game

Upcoming ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title challenger Shir Cohen has identified the other aspects of Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' game that makes her the undisputed titleholder of the weight class.

Cohen said that Rodrigues is a very technical athlete with an elite fight IQ, which makes her the best, as she stated during her pre-fight interview with ONE Championship:

"Rodrigues is very technical and very smart, and her Muay Thai weapons are very good."

The 24-year-old Israeli will challenge the Brazilian world champion on June 6 for the 26-pound golden belt during the headliner of ONE Fight Night 32 in front of the packed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

This will be Cohen's fourth bout under the world's largest martial arts organization after keeping a clean slate in her first three matches with victories over Teodora Kirilova, Francisca Vera, and Amy Pirnie.

Shir Cohen says experience will be on Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' side in their battle at ONE Fight Night 32

The Fairtex Training Center representative has also acknowledged the experience level of Rodrigues ahead of their world title fight, as she told ONE Championship in the same recent interview:

"She's very experienced as well. She is more experienced than me, especially under Muay Thai rules. And she's very good and very strong."

Apart from the three-year gap in age, Cohen also refers to the championship experience of the Phuket Fight Club standout as she already fought and defeated several of the best fighters in the world which includes Stamp Fairtex, Janet Todd, Cristina Morales, and Marie McManamon.

Rodrigues even went up in weight to challenge Smilla Sundell for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title in September 2023 at ONE Fight Night 14.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

