"Very weird and very bad " - Fans up in arms over UFC star's recent Instagram post promoting N*zis 

UFC fighter AJ Cunningham recently attracted attention on social media by appearing to support an ideology that has garnered significant backlash from netizens.Cunningham is known for his enigmatic personality and is not shy about expressing his opinions. He is a close associate of fellow UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell and trains alongside him.Cunningham has been vocal in his support for N*zi ideology, even seemingly praising Adolf Hitler. However, following the negative reactions to his views, the Phoenix-born fighter responded with an Instagram post in which he expressed what he would do if any of his critics confronted him about his beliefs.Check out the post below:Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @AlexBehunin's post on X to share their reactions. Notably, popular combat sports analyst Luke Thomas also chimed in on the matter, writing:&quot;Seems very weird and very bad UFC thinks open espousal of modern history’s most m*rderous ideology (and the real-world violence it explicitly advocates) isn’t disqualifying from doing business.&quot;Others commented:&quot;But Mokaev caused some ruckus backstage, like Dana claims every fighter does, and he gets cut🤦‍♂️&quot;&quot;Just give him Kevin Vallejos in his next fight, and he’ll be out of the promotion because he’s winless in the UFC&quot;&quot;It’s funny that unlike other fighters he doesn’t say he would beat everyone up. He has to use weapons. We’ve seen him fight.&quot;&quot;He might already have CTE and probably is a cultist. What a soft lil boy!&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction to AJ Cunningham's comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @AlexBehunin on X]A look into AJ Cunningham's UFC careerAJ Cunningham is a fighter originally from Phoenix, Arizona, but he fights out of Arkansas. Cunningham made his professional MMA debut in 2018 and currently holds a record of 11-5. He earned a contract with the UFC by accepting a fight on short notice at a higher weight class, despite not securing a contract after competing in Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS).Cunningham made his UFC debut against Ludovit Klein in March 2024, where he suffered a TKO loss. In his next fight, he faced another challenge, losing to SuYoung Yu by unanimous decision earlier this year.