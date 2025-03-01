VICE TV drops first look at 'Dark Side of the Cage' episode focusing on Matt Hughes' legendary UFC career and "shocking" accident

VICE TV recently dropped their first look at the upcoming episode of 'Dark Side of the Cage', which will focus on Matt Hughes. The episode will detail his legendary UFC career and his near life-ending accident that forever changed his life.

The episode, titled 'The Triumph and Tragedy of Matt Hughes', airs on VICE TV this coming Wednesday, Mar. 5. at 10 pm ET and will feature the likes of former welterweight champion and rival Georges St-Pierre and former UFC commentator Mike Goldberg.

During the height of his career, Hughes was regarded by many as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world and had many notable wins over a who's who in the sport. In 2017, the former welterweight champion was in a fight for his life after a train collided with his truck and has since resulted in years of physical rehabilitation.

VICE TV uploaded the first look to their Instagram account along with a caption that confirmed the audience will learn more about Hughes' issues in his personal life in addition to his legendary career:

"On the next episode of 'Dark Side of the Cage', UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes' legacy faces scrutiny after a shocking accident unearths dark truths about his personal life."

Check out VICE TV's first look preview below:

Matt Hughes once explained how stem cell treatment helped physical rehab following his accident

Matt Hughes' well-documented accident has resulted in years of physical rehab in order to adjust to the aftermath of what transpired. One of the methods he has turned to has been stem cell treatments at BioXcellerator.

Hughes once posted an optimistic update following his third treatment and explained how it had assisted him and the incredible impact it had on his physical rehab:

"My third stem cell treatment at BioXcellerator. So, probably the biggest thing I noticed is my memory and my energy. I'm doing more therapies cause I see an improvement. Before I couldn't walk down the stairs without holding a handrail. Now I can walk downstairs without touching a handrail. Just makes me feel more [like] a man. I've also noticed a lot of physical improvements."

Check out Matt Hughes' comments regarding his stem cell treatments below:

