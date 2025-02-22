VICE TV drops first look at 'Dark Side of the Cage' episode focusing on Ronda Rousey

VICE TV recently dropped a first look at this week's episode of 'Dark Side of the Cage', which will focus on Ronda Rousey. The episode will detail her Hall of Fame career and disappearance from the limelight following back-to-back losses.

The episode, title 'The Disappearance of Ronda', airs on VICE TV this coming Wednesday at 10 pm ET and features many notable names including broadcaster Caroline Pearce, her former coach Edmond Tarverdyan, former opponent Liz Carmouche and former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

'Rowdy' was a massive star for the promotion and gained plenty of mainstream attention for her bouts and even transitioned into Hollywood, with roles in 'The Expendables 3' and 'Furious 7'.

VICE TV uploaded the first look to their Instagram account along with a caption providing more information on what the audience can expect. The clip features highlights of the contributors discussing when 'Rowdy's' career took a turn as she was a dominant women's bantamweight champion before suffering concussions followed by her knockout loss to Holly Holm:

"Ronda Rousey was an MMA trailblazer - the UFC's first-ever female star and at one point the highest paid fighter of all time, male or female. So why did she suddenly walk away?"

Check out the first look at 'Dark Side of the Cage: The Disappearance of Ronda' below:

Ronda Rousey's coach regrettably shares revelation

Ronda Rousey's coach, Edmond Tarverdyan, regrettably shared a revelation from his time preparing 'Rowdy' for her bouts.

It's important to note that the upcoming 'Dark Side of the Cage' episode doesn't feature Rousey offering her input like others that the series has focused on such as Nick Diaz. But, her coach is featured and discussed what he would always tell his pupil.

During the aforementioned clip, Tarverdyan appeared to be somber when disclosing that he always promised Rousey that she would win her bouts, which didn't end up being the case in her final losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes respectively:

"It was very tough because I made a promise. [What was the promise?] That she'll never lose."

Check out a clip of Ronda Rousey's UFC Hall of Fame induction below:

