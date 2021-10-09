"I'm not a guy ever to turn down a fight" - Vicente Luque says he wouldn't mind fighting Jorge Masvidal instead of Nate Diaz

Vicente Luque is keen to fight Nate Diaz. However, the Brazilian star isn't ruling out the possibility of a clash against Jorge Masvidal either.

During an interview with MMA Fighting, Luque mentioned that he isn't someone who would turn down a fight, especially against someone like 'Gamebred'.

Luque mentioned that if a fight against Masvidal were to be on the table, he would gladly take it. However, 'The Silent Assassin' thinks the better outcome would be for him to face Diaz, while his good friend Gilbert Burns fights Masvidal on the same card in December.

Vicente Luque has pretty much made it clear that he isn't going to turn down a fight. If the UFC offers him a bout with Masvidal, whose last two appearances came against champion Kamaru Usman, Luque will likely jump at the opportunity.

"I mean, I'm not a guy to ever turn down a fight, especially against a guy like Masvidal. So, if that's in the table and offered, I would love to fight him as well, but you know, an even better outcome would be me [vs.] Nate in December and on the same card we have Masvidal and Gilbert, that would be awesome. I think everybody would enjoy that but you know, I'm never going to turn down a fight. So if they wanna offer me Masvidal, we can see what happens."

Catch MMA Fighting's interview with Jorge Masvidal below:

Vicente Luque has had a successful 2021 so far

Vicente Luque's 2021 has been incredible so far. The Brazilian started off the year with a big win over Tyron Woodley, which would go on to be the former UFC welterweight champion's final fight in the promotion.

Also Read

Luque then secured a win over Michael Chiesa in one of the most shocking submission wins of the year. The rising welterweight contender has been targeting a fight against Nate Diaz for a while now. The Stockton native has hinted on Twitter that he would also like to share the octagon with Luque at some point.

With both men targeting a December return, it remains to be seen whether the UFC will book them against each other.

Read why Tyson Fury threatened to change his brother Tommy's last name here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard