"Victim is still unknown" - Ilia Topuria frustrated over struggle to find opponent, takes jab at Dan Hooker and Renato Moicano

Ilia Topuria took a verbal shot at Renato Moicano and Dan Hooker while providing a brief update about his next UFC fight.

Topuria recently made an appearance at the press conference for Way of Warrior (WOW) 17: Madrid, an MMA event taking place in Spain on March 29.

'El Matador' addressed the crowd as a part owner for the MMA promotion, WOW FC. He opened the press conference by saying:

"I'm going to ask everyone to please not ask me any questions about my sports career, as I'm not going to answer. The name of the victim is still unknown. If I was [Renato] Moicano or Dan Hooker, it would probably be easier to get a fight, but being Topuria, it's not easy."

In 2024, Ilia Topuria skyrocketed his star power by securing back-to-back world title knockout wins against Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

Following his first title defense, Topuria confirmed he was vacating his featherweight throne and moving up to lightweight permanently.

Check out Ilia Topuria throwing shade at Renato Moicano and Dan Hooker below:

Ilia Topuria is confident he could finish Islam Makhachev in potential super-fight

Ilia Topuria has been linked to rumors of a lightweight title fight against pound-for-pound king Islam Makhachev.

During a recent interview with 'Hard News,' Topuria had this to say about how he matches up against Makhachev:

"I just feel that I'm better than him anywhere, and he is a great fighter, he has great wrestling. For me personally, I don't see anything special about him in the striking. In the ground, he's a good fighter, he's tough, he's strong. He seems really strong. He's tough. Islam's very tough, but at the same time, I don't know what could make me doubt myself that I won't knock him out or submit him."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments about Islam Makhachev below:

Islam Makhachev is the number one-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, with Ilia Topuria at the number four spot.

Makhachev's lightweight title reign has featured defenses against Alexander Volkanovski x2, Dustin Poirier, and Renato Moicano.

Considering the combined star power, Makhachev vs. Topuria is undoubtedly one of the biggest possible matchups in the UFC.

