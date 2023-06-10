Victorious fighter at BKFC 44 mocks opponent with offensive gestures following knockout

BKFC 44 saw a fighter pull out a very offensive celebration gesture which left the referee and onlooking fans stunned.

Dorian Long took on Mark Johnson in a lightweight matchup at BKFC 44. In the second round of the fight, Long, who was making his debut in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, connected with a strong left hook that left Johnson buckling to the floor. The debutant then went on to flip his opponent off after which he gestured as if he were removing his pants and t*a-ba**ing him.

Take a look at the video:

John Morgan @JohnMorgan_MMA for good measure.



#BKFC44 Hit him with the walk-off knockout, then added a little 🖕🏻 andfor good measure. Hit him with the walk-off knockout, then added a little 🖕🏻 and 💩 for good measure. #BKFC44 https://t.co/2ZEV2pvtrU

When the referee saw what Dorian Long was doing, he grabbed him and pushed him to the side. One fan reacted to the unique celebration by saying:

"LOL, not the classiest move, but still kind of funny. Ala Randy Moss"

Take a look at the tweet:

BKFC 44 took place on 9 June 2023 from the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls, Montana. A featherweight title bout between Kai Stewart and Louie Lopez headlined the event with a co-main event between Dallas Davison and Lloyd Mix in a welterweight matchup. The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is slowly growing because of its crazy knockouts and high-paced action.

Kai Stewart reacts to becoming the featherweight champion at BKFC 44

The #1 ranked BKFC featherweight took on the #2 ranked featherweight for the title in the main event of BKFC 44. In just his 4th fight for the organization 'Hefty Bag' got a shot at the title and the fight did not disappoint. Despite both fighters starting off cautiously, they did some serious damage to each other despite the fight going the distance. After being crowned champion, Stewart had this to say:

"Yeah man this is pretty cool, ever since I was four years old, starting wrestling, I've been working my butt off and here we go. We're f***ing world champion, woo!"

Kai Stewart won the fight by way of unanimous decision, with the scores being 49-45, 48-46, and 48-46 in favor of Stewart. The American will now look to defend his title against the rest of the division and solidify his position as champion. However, he may not be past Louie Long just yet. The #2 ranked featherweight may look to call for the rematch.

MyMMANews @MyMMANews

Results - In the highly anticipated #BKFC44 cross-town rivalry showdown main event, #1 ranked Kai ‘Hefty Bag’ Stewart, (4-0) won the BKFC Featherweight World Championship over Louie ‘El Loco’ Lopez.Results - mymmanews.com/bkfc-44-result… In the highly anticipated #BKFC44 cross-town rivalry showdown main event, #1 ranked Kai ‘Hefty Bag’ Stewart, (4-0) won the BKFC Featherweight World Championship over Louie ‘El Loco’ Lopez.Results - mymmanews.com/bkfc-44-result… https://t.co/WYF2I0lgxI

