Viddal Riley reportedly set to defend English cruiserweight title on Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke undercard

Unbeaten professional boxer Viddal Riley is scheduled to make his return to the squared circle on the undercard of Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke, which takes place on March 31. Riley takes on his most difficult challenge to date in the form of Mikael Lawal, who will challenge him for his English cruiserweight title.

Whereas Riley's record sits at a perfect 10–0, Lawal is somewhat more experienced with a record of 17 wins and just one loss. For Riley, the bout represents his first defense of the English cruiserweight title he captured against Nathan Quarless back in September.

Expand Tweet

For Lawal, the matchup is a chance at redemption, as he hopes to bounce back from his first career loss, as he was beaten by Isaac Chamberlain back in October for his British cruiserweight title. While there is no news on the number of rounds they will compete over, it will likely be either 10 or 12 due to being a title fight.

Riley is perhaps more famous for his role as a coach and training partner than his exploits in 'The Sweet Science,' as he served as a trainer for influencer boxer KSI, having prepared the latter for his boxing matches with Logan Paul, which brought a tremendous amount of attention to Riley.

Unfortunately, Riley no longer works with the YouTuber, with both men having parted ways in 2019, as he has not trained KSI for any of his bouts since. The reason for his departure from the YouTuber's camp was not a falling out. Instead, Riley merely wanted to focus full-time on his own boxing career.

Viddal Riley previously called on KSI to face Jake Paul

There is perhaps no bigger matchup in the world of influencer boxing than KSI vs. Jake Paul. Despite the enmity between both men and the multitude of callouts each man has made, they have yet to share the squared circle. For this reason, Viddal Riley has urged both to cross swords.

"If it doesn't happen, it will be one of the most disappointing feuds ever."

Check out Viddal Riley calling on KSI to fight Jake Paul:

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, the bout may never come to fruition. Following his loss to Tommy Fury, the YouTuber does not seem as keen on 'The Sweet Science' as he once was, feeling as though he was wronged by the judges. Meanwhile, Paul is now focused on becoming a world-champion boxer.