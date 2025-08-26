Video captures Raja Jackson plotting before assault on Syko Stu

A viral clip featuring Raja Jackson has been making rounds on the internet, where he was seen openly pre-planning an attack on pro wrestler 'Syko Stu' a.k.a. Stuart Smith. The footage shows Jackson discussing specific ways he intended to harm Smith.An X user named @Orndorffson recently posted a part of Jackson's KICK livestream of a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday night. In the video, the 25-year-old confessed that it was his desire to hurt a professional wrestler and discussed numerous methods of doing so. He said:''It didn't even hurt. It just pissed me off. And the sh*t pissed me off. And I'm have to get him back. They said could go in the ring and get his a*s. I don't even know what I'm gonna do to him...I'm a fake crash out. You about to see how fake of a crash out I am...It's always been my dream to fu*k up a pro wrestler for real. So I get it today...I'm gonna punch his a*s for real. I don't believe in me getting disrespected too.''Raja added:''That sh*t was not staged. I'm telling you that right now...If he hits me back for real, I don't give a fu*k. I want him to. Y'all want me to teabag him? People think this sh*t's a tweet. People think this sh*t's a fuc*ing game. I got some form of respect then they don't train no goddamn martial arts. I'm really going to hit him, I'm telling you. What should I do chat? should I pick him up? should I slam them first or hit him?''Check out the post below:Jackson eventually entered the ring and attacked Smith with powerful unanswered punches, leaving him unconscious on the mat.The brother of Raja Jackson's assault victim provides an update on his health conditionStuart Smith was immediately hospitalized after suffering a beating from former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's son Raja Jackson at a wrestling event.His brother Andrew Smith recently took to Facebook and shared that the former U.S. Army veteran is awake and has begun to recall the unfortunate incident, writing:''Good Morning. Thank you for the outpouring of support. Stuart is conscious and does have some recollection of events from the day of the attack. Thank you everyone for reaching out, it’s been difficult to get back to everyone individually. We will be setting up something for anyone wishing to donate. I will update with a link when possible. He’s currently resting and says, ‘Thank you for the love and support’.''