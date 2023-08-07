Video: Cory Sandhagen shows massive swelling in arm after gruesome injury before and during Rob Font fight

Cory Sandhagen seems to still be facing the after-effects of the injury he suffered during his main event fight against Rob Font.

On August 5, 2023, Sandhagen fought Rob Font at the Bridgestone Arena In Nashville, Tennessee. The fight was fought at a catchweight of 140 lbs and 'The Sandman' dominated his opponent despite suffering a torn bicep in the very first round. The injury was still very visible on the bantamweight's arm as he uploaded a video to his Instagram story.

Take a look at the video:

Jason Williams @jasoneg33 pic.twitter.com/F4TTErsdKz Cory Sandhagen showing off the elbow injury he suffered

Following his win, he posted a picture from the fight describing why he could not punch or elbow properly:

"Fully torn tricep in Round 1 Wasn’t able to punch or elbow with that arm without pain and it feeling like shit. Did what I had to do to win that night. Surgery this week - back soon!"

Take a look at the post:

The bantamweight will have to undergo surgery for his torn tricep this week which will put him out for a long time. Cory Sandhagen was vying for a title shot in the future and a dominant win over Rob Font solidified his position in the division as a threat to the title.

Cory Sandhagen reveals why he was unbothered by the backlash he received after his win over Rob Font

Cory Sandhagen received a lot of backlash during his fight with Rob Font. The fight was mostly contested on the canvas since 'The Sandman' had injured his arm in the very first round. However, fans did not like the approach he used and were constantly booing him throughout the fight. In an interview following his win over Font, he explained why he was not bothered:

"I'm on my way to being one of the best mixed martial artists in the world. I want to be able to outwrestle the strikers and I want to be able to outstrike the wrestlers. That's my path. That's what I'm trying to do."

Take a look at the tweet by MMA Junkie:

Cory Sandhagen will now have to put his title hopes to rest, at least for the foreseeable future given his injury.