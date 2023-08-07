"Because they're drunk" - Israel Adesanya gives no-nonsense response to fans booing Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font for being boring

Israel Adesanya knows a thing or two about being booed. In fact, 'The Last Stylebender' has been dogged by accusations of even being a boring fighter, with fans displeased over his habit of coasting to safe decision wins, wherein he snipes his opponents with jabs and low kicks from long range.

Thus, it comes as no surprise that he had some strong opinions about fan disapproval over Cory Sandhagen's recent win over Rob Font this past Saturday. The two bantamweights squared off in the headline bout of UFC on ESPN 50, with 'The Sandman' emerging victorious after showcasing a wrestling-heavy gameplan.

Unfortunately, fans were displeased by the lack of action they saw. But according to Israel Adesanya, the fans in question were in no state of mind to appreciate the technique and skill on display. In a video posted on his official FREESTYLEBENDER YouTube channel, he said as much.

After former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, who was on commentary duty, pointed out that the crowd may not appreciate the fight because they wanted to see some violence, Adesanya offered his own thoughts (at 6:00 minutes) and said the following:

"And they're drunk. Always pisses me off. Even if I'm there, it's like 'Booo' I'm like 'Shut the f*** up.' Like, in Japan, they never used to, they, whenever, like, this happened, they'd be real respectful. After the fight they're like (claps). Different culture."

It's only natural that Israel Adesanya is more lenient with fighters who implement a more cautious style of engagement in the cage, as he too has been booed due to his performances, with the most noteworthy case being his uneventful win over Yoel Romero.

Israel Adesanya's next opponent

Initial plans were in place for 'The Last Stylebender' to face heated rival Dricus du Plessis in the headline bout of UFC 293. The pay-per-view marks the promotion's return to the Australian continent since UFC 284. Only this time, the event is scheduled to take place in New Zealand, Adesanya's adopted homeland.

Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland middleweight title bout set for September 9th at #UFC 293 in Sydney

After Dricus du Plessis suffered an injury, plans for their grudge match were axed, and the Nigerian-New Zealander is now reportedly scheduled to take on another rival in Sean Strickland. However, it should be noted that the UFC is yet to make an official announcement.