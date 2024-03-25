VIDEO: Dana White leaks alarming blood reports from pre-Gary Brecka days, shares 'secret' regime to wild body transformation

Dana White's body transformation over the past couple of years has earned him widespread praise from many in the MMA community. Addressing the same, the UFC CEO has often thanked human biologist Gary Brecka for helping him exponentially improve his fitness levels.

In one of the latest videos posted to the UFC's YouTube channel, White provided an in-depth look at his secret training regime. He is currently following Brecka's much-discussed 'Superhuman Protocol' health program.

The video consisted of images of White's blood reports from 2022, prior to his participation in Brecka's program. Many believe that the reports were worrisome and were a warning sign in regard to the UFC boss's health.

The 54-year-old revealed that his friend Kerri Kasem introduced him to Brecka. However, White didn't believe in Brecka's methods at first. The biologist then procured White's blood reports. The reports were alarming and indicative of health problems such as sleep apnea, leg issues and other challenges the UFC boss was facing.

Brecka asked White to follow his program for 12 weeks, and the MMA personality ended up feeling significantly better well before that period ended. The UFC head honcho asserted that in June 2024, he'll complete two years under Brecka's program. White, who believes he's experienced a spectacular body transformation, stated:

"There are four components to the 'Superhuman Protocol' -- the PEMF pad, cold plunging, red-light therapy, and oxygen therapy."

Check out White and Brecka's comments below (1:10 and 4:11):

Dana White generally places the PEMF (Pulse Electromagnetic Field) mat on his bed at home and has one at his office as well, on which he sleeps to rejuvenate his body. Brecka explained that the PEMF mimics the earth's magnetism and enhances the process whereby cells exchange energy.

As for the cold plunges, Brecka highlighted that they release endorphins and dopamine and burn calories too. White seemingly loves the challenging cold plunging session and does it at 50 degrees Fahrenheit for three minutes.

After his cold plunge, White undergoes oxygen therapy under Brecka's guidance and with an EWOT (Exercise With Oxygen Therapy) machine, which has a 900-liter bag comprising 93-95 percent oxygen. Brecka cautioned that this workout shouldn't be done for prolonged periods, as one's body shouldn't adapt to the oxygen. He explained:

"Exercise With Oxygen Therapy [EWOT] has become a very popular way to heal and repair after exercise. It's an amazing way to wake up in the morning. Dana's routine is to walk or mildly jog for about three minutes, then do 30 seconds of intense exercise, then do three minutes of walking, 30 seconds of intensity, three minutes of walking, 30 seconds of intensity. And at about ten-and-a-half, 11 minutes, you've completed putting 900 liters of this oxygen through the body. And that is doing your cells good."

Check out the screenshots of Dana White's blood tests from 2022 below:

Image of report

Image of report

Dana White foresees further evolution in his health in 2024

Following the oxygen therapy, Dana White undergoes red-light therapy/photobiomodulation for 20 minutes. Gary Brecka pointed out that it empowers the mitochondria, reduces inflammation, improves eyesight and collagen and helps develop vibrant skin.

White's red-light therapy is followed by a gym session, including weight training. Moreover, White revealed that he plans on taking his health to the next level in 2024 and has upgraded his personal gym for just that reason.

On that note, Gary Brecka acknowledged that, unlike Dana White, most people might not have the financial resources to possess a personal gym. He advised that they needn't fret and could simply join any gym and follow his program. In addition, Brecka noted that the four components of the 'Superhuman Protocol' could be accessed through other reasonably-priced means as well.

Brecka advised viewers to simply walk barefoot on the ground and make contact with the earth, do their breath work (particularly Wim Hof breathing techniques) and expose one's skin to sunlight (especially the first 45 minutes during sunrise).

As for the cold plunging, it's believed that the same could be accessed by fitness enthusiasts at affordable prices. Towards the end of the video, Dana White then chimed in by urging others to join the program and help change their lives.