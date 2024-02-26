VIDEO: Ebanie Bridges downs a pint of Forged Irish Stout on special visit to Conor McGregor's Black Forge Inn

Conor McGregor recently held a special meet-and-greet with Ebanie Bridges at his renowned pub, The Black Forge Inn. The Australian boxer paid a visit, along with British-Polish fighter Jasmina Zapotoczna.

Bridges also drank a pint of McGregor's Forged Irish Stout, brewed in the Irish capital.

Watch the clip below:

'Blonde Bomber' thanked McGregor on social media for the invitation after spending an ''incredible night'' at his pub in Dublin. She captioned her post:

''What an incredible night with @TheNotoriousMMA and @JZapotoczna at the @blackforgeinn. Unbelievable food and atmosphere. Thank you everyone who came out. If you haven’t been to The Black Forged, you have to go. And don’t forget to have a Pint of the @ForgedIrish. I f**ken love Ireland.''

Expand Tweet

For context, Anthony Joshua, the former unified heavyweight champion of the world, squared off against Robert Helenius on Aug. 12 last year at the O2 Arena. One of the event's sponsors was McGregor's Forged Irish Trout.

McGregor brought two ring girls and the former IBF female bantamweight champion sporting merchandise for the new beverage. The images of the pair sitting ringside, with his arm around the boxer, went viral.

Following the fight, McGregor went on stage and gave Anthony Joshua a sip of his drink on live television. He reportedly brought on Bridges and the ring girls only to promote his new drink.

Ebanie Bridges talks about her collaboration with Conor McGregor

Ebanie Bridges gained much attention for her ringside presence with Conor McGregor.

'Blonde Bomber' has discussed their connection with McGregor's drink, Forged Irish Stout. The Australian boxer revealed that she and 'The Notorious' have been friends for a while, and the former UFC two-division champion has consistently supported her in her boxing endeavors.

Bridges stressed that their relationship is completely professional in an interview with Boxing King Media, pointing out that McGregor is an experienced businessman who understands how to market his products successfully:

''He reached out to me and said, 'Hey, you wanna be part of the team and be part of the Forged army and partner up with me,' and help promote his stout. So what better way to promote than get pictures with The Blonde Bomber at an Anthony Joshua fight, wearing your gear. And it worked, didn't it, because we've broken the internet again."

Check out Ebanie Bridges' comments below (7:00):