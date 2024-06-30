VIDEO: Exact moment Alex Pereira popped his toe back in place after dislocating it while head-kicking Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira's UFC 303 win over Jiri Prochazka came at the cost of a toe injury. Pereira has been struggling with it for a while and even went into his last fight against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 with an injured toe.

At UFC 303, the Brazilian fighter knocked Prochazka out in Round 2 with a head kick and follow-up shots. His toe reportedly broke upon impact as the kick connected. Video footage of the moments after the knockout shows Pereira trying to pop it back in place as the cage-side doctors and UFC staff attended the downed Prochazka.

Catch the moment below (0:40):

Expand Tweet

Trending

Pereira's UFC 303 fight against Prochazka was the rematch of their UFC 295 fight for the vacant light heavyweight title. Although Pereira won the first meeting by second-round TKO, the fight was competitive until the knockout sequence and many felt that the stoppage was premature. 'Poatan' dictated the terms of the rematch and effectively shut down Prochazka's game to put a conclusive end to the rivalry.

The 36-year-old desired to defend his title at UFC 301 after defeating Jamahal Hill at UFC 300. However, the toe injury forced him to sit on the sidelines. The UFC 303 rematch against Prochazka was booked on short notice after the event's original headliner, Conor McGregor, was forced to pull out of his fight against Michael Chandler due to a similar toe injury.

With the win over Prochazka, Pereira has now successfully defended the light heavyweight title two times and all five of his most recent wins have come against former UFC champions.

The calls for his move up to heavyweight are getting stronger as many believe that the Brazilian has the opportunity and attributes to become the first three-division champion in UFC history.

During the UFC 303 post-fight press conference, Dana White said that Joe Rogan insisted he should allow Pereira to fight at heavyweight.