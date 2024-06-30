Dana White reveals what Joe Rogan said in his ears about Alex Pereira after UFC 303 stunner

UFC CEO Dana White has shared the conversation he had with UFC commentator Joe Rogan regarding Alex Pereira. White made an appearance at the UFC 303 post-fight press conference where he was asked about the possibility of 'Poatan' fighting at heavyweight.

White responded by revealing the comments Rogan made to him while they were standing in the octagon after the main event. White shared that the commentator was trying to convince him to let the Brazilian move up a weight class to attempt being a three-division champion.

"I'm standing up there with the belt and I had Joe Rogan in my ear the whole time we were up there, 'Let [Alex Pereira] fight at heavyweight. Come on! Just do it!' So, I know that's what people wanna see. We'll see how this whole thing plays out."

Check out Dana White's comments on Alex Pereira below:

Pereira and Jiri Prochazka went toe-to-toe in the main event of UFC 303 on June 29. The event took place during International Fight Week at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pereira knocked Prochazka down in the closing seconds of the opening round but the latter got saved by the bell. In the second round, the Brazilian wasted no time and landed a brutal head kick that knocked the Czech fighter to the ground. 'Poatan' followed it up with punches and referee Herb Dean intervened to stop the fight.

The victory marked Pereira's second successful title defense at light heavyweight. He was also named among the winners of the 'Performance of the Night' bonus and received an additional cheque of $50,000.

Pereira has been a part of nine UFC fights and has won eight of them. In this run, he has defeated the likes of Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya, Jan Blachowicz and Jamahal Hill. The Brazlian has also won four out of his five title fights in the promotion.

So, considering his achievements inside the octagon in the short time period, the idea of him fighting at heavyweight might no be too far-fetched.