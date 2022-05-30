Video: Footage emerges of Ramzan Kadyrov outwrestling and submitting UFC sensation Khamzat Chimaev

Surging UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev is known to be on good terms with the controversial head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Akhmadovich Kadyrov. In a recent video clip that's doing the rounds on the internet, the pair have been captured sparring with each other.

Kadyrov seemed to be outgrappling 'Borz' during several of their wrestling exchanges and even forced him to submit on one occasion. The grappling exchanges, however, were of a more playful nature than serious, competitive ones and the Chechen-born Swede seemed to be intentionally taking it easy and allowing the dictator to get the better of him.

Check out the clip below:

Over the years, Ramzan Kadyrov has often been criticized by international organizations for alleged human rights violations that have taken place in Chechnya under his regime. He is currently one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's biggest allies in the country's ongoing war with Ukraine.

Khamzat Chimaev responds to Nate Diaz accusing him of refusing to fight

Khamzat Chimaev has responded to Nate Diaz after the Stockton native accused him of pulling out of a potential clash due to injury.

Diaz claimed that he has been trying to book a fight with 'Borz' for over a month now, but the 28-year-old is apparently not ready to fight, having yet to fully recover from his firefight with Gilbert Burns earlier this year.

On Twitter, Diaz wrote:

"I been tryin to fight for a year and months I also tried to fight kamzat for the last month and a half but he was hurt, had visa issues,overweight and now his b*tcha*s is off getting married instead of fighting wtf ? I’m tryin to get a fight wit a real fighter asap/July LFG."

In response, Chimaev seemed to make light of Diaz's claims and jibed at his marijuana usage, asking him if he was "high" at the time of posting the tweet.

"You are funny, are you high? It seems like you been smoking"

Khamzat Chimaev is currently 5-0 in the UFC and has four spectacular finishes under his belt already. Following his win over former title challenger Gilbert Burns, it seems like 'Borz' is now just one more victory away from earning a title shot inside the octagon.

