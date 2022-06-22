Video: Israel Adesanya and Dan Hooker go fishing ahead of Adesanya's title defense against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276

Israel Adesanya recently shared clips of him going fishing along with Dan Hooker and others.

'The Last Stylebender' can be seen enjoying himself in his off time as he prepares for his fight against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276. The duo are set to clash for the UFC middleweight title in the July 2 headliner.

Adesanya was refreshing from his training camp as he was fishing with his teammates. From trying backflips into the water and trying out his fishing skills, the champion was in a light mood on a boat.

Watch the video of Israel Adesanya and Dan Hooker fishing:

Adesanya and Hooker are both long-time members of the City Kickboxing Academy in Auckland. Their bonding has transcended beyond the training room over the years.

'The Hangman' is in a tough spot in his career at the moment. He is coming off a loss against Arnold Allen in his last fight at UFC London. The Kiwi made a move down to the featherweight division for that fight.

However, his return to the 145 lbs division didn't go according to plan as Allen once again showcased why he is one of the brightest prospects of the division. Fans will keep close tabs on Hooker's next career move.

Israel Adesanya will look to defend his title for the fifth time against Jared Cannonier

Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title for the fifth time as he fights Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 in July. Adesanya won the title at UFC 243 when he defeated Robert Whittaker via knockout at UFC 243.

His first title defense came against Yoel Romero via decision at UFC 248. Adesanya put on a clinic against Paulo Costa at UFC 253 as he earned a second-round finish to successfully defend his title for the second time.

After an unsuccessful outing against Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title, 'The Last Stylebender' earned two back-to-back decision wins against Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker at UFC 263 and UFC 271 respectively to add to his number of title defenses.

Jared Cannonier, meanwhile, is coming off a knockout win against Derek Brunson in his last fight. The UFC 276 pay-per-view will see a the trilogy fight between Alexander Volkanovskia and Max Holloway go down in the co-main event for the featherweight title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far