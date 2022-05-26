Video: Laura Sanko given inside tour of UFC Performance Institute, learns who has the highest score on punching machine

UFC & ESPN analyst Laura Sanko has given fans a sneak peak at the promotion's Peformance Institute.

Exclusively on the One to One YouTube channel, Sanko met with UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin at the facility. The pair discussed the center's resources and what it offers fighters and coaches.

Griffin is extremely proud of the Performance Institute's elite level programs. They strive to provide resources and support for fighters with personal development, rehabilitation, coaching and fight preparation.

"One of the things I'm very proud of here is the physical therapy and the strength and conditioning really sync up. If you have one hurt limb, you still have three other limbs that you need to work. When I was injured I wouldn't know what to do, but the people here can physically tell you what you can and can't do."

At one point in the tour, Laura Sanko and Forrest Griffin stumbled upon the instiutes punching machine. The pair laughed as Sanko was desperate to give the machine a try and find out who had the hardest punch.

Sanko herself scored around the 6900 Human Force point mark. Griffin then revealed who is at the top...

"To little suprise, it's Francis Ngannou. I think his score is 129,000 or 130,000."

The tour continued to highlight just how impressive the institute is. While the UFC has the official Hall of Fame, they have created a 'Stairs of Fame', putting images of every UFC champion in history on the walls.

It's clear that the performance institute has been designed to offer fighters any type of advantage they can get, whether that be physical or mental. Any need a fighter has, they'll likely find a fix there.

Watch Lauro Sanko tour the Performance Institute and reveal the highest scoring UFC hitter here:

Laura Sanko given words of advice by Joe Rogan

Laura Sanko's dream of becoming a permanent UFC color commentator may not be too far away. The analyst recently revealed words of encouragement given to her by Joe Rogan when the pair met backstage at an event.

During an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Sanko said:

"I had a really nice conversation with Joe last summer. To be honest, I wasn't really sure if he knew who I was... It meant a lot. I didn't realisz he knew what I was trying to do, to be the first female color commentator... He was incredibly gracious. He said, 'Listen, there's gonna be a lot of people who tell you who can't do it. I didn't have any fights, look at me. You're killing it. I hope we get to call fights together someday.'"

Laura Sanko had a message for her fans that believe the reason she isn't an official commentator yet is because she's a woman. Sanko was quick to shut down that talk and revealed she had a close relationship with Dana White, who is a big supporter of her and the work she does.

Sanko is confident she may find herself calling a Fight Night event before the end of the year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard