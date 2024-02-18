VIDEO: Mark Zuckerberg spotted cageside at UFC 298, picks winner for the main event

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who is a dedicated fan of mixed martial arts and is known to follow the UFC closely, was spotted attending UFC 298 at the Honda Center this evening.

Zuckerberg arrived at the arena shortly before the final fight of the preliminary card between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Lemos.

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is set to take on rising contender Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 298 later this evening.

Zuckerberg expressed his excitement for the fight and backed 'The Great' to retain his belt and cement his legacy:

''"Alright, super excited to see Volk later. Let's get it done man.''

Volkanovski and Zuckerberg share a close relationship. Following Volkanovski's impressive victory at UFC 290, 'The Great' and Israel Adesanya were invited to spend time with Zuckerberg.

'The Last Stylebender' posted this online:

"No fugazi with Mark. This is serious business."

Zuckerberg tore his ACL while sparring last year, needing surgery to repair it. In a post on X, he wrote:

"Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it. Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me."

However, the Meta CEO's board members are seemingly not fans of his fighting endeavors. In the annual report filed on Feb. 2, the company officially disclosed Zuckerberg's passion for combat sports to the shareholders and declared that it poses a risk to the company.

''We currently depend on the continued services and performance of our key personnel, including Mark Zuckerberg. Mr. Zuckerberg and certain other members of management participate in various high-risk activities, such as combat sports, extreme sports, and recreational aviation, which carry the risk of serious injury and death. If Mr. Zuckerberg were to become unavailable for any reason, there could be a material adverse impact on our operations." [H/t: The Hollywood Reporter]