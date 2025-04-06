Video: Security forced to intervene as Lerone Murphy goes after a heckling fan following UFC Vegas 105 win

Lerone Murphy had an impressive outing at UFC Vegas 105. But things did not go perfectly after the fight as 'The Miracle' nearly got into a verbal altercation with a fan present in the crowd.

After his victory, Murphy walked out of the octagon when a fan heckled him, saying he was not the rightful victor of the fight. Murphy took a step in the fan's direction to possibly confront him but the security officials stepped in and guided him to go through the designated route.

Check out the video of the incident below:

Murphy went toe-to-toe against Josh Emmett in a five-round featherweight clash at UFC Vegas 105. The bout headlined the card which took place on April 5 at the UFC APEX Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Emmett walked into the fight with an impressive knockout victory against Bryce Mitchell at UFC 296. Murphy, on the other hand, was undefeated in his professional career before the encounter on April 5.

The bout was an exciting back-and-forth affair where both fighters had moments of success. The contest lasted all 25 minutes and ended with a comfortable unanimous decision victory for Murphy. The three judges scored the fight 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46 in favor of 'The Miracle'.

With the victory, the 33-year-old extended his UFC record to 16-0-1. After the fight, Murphy spoke to Michael Bisping for his post-fight octagon interview where he shared that he planned to fight two more times in 2025:

"Obviously, I want the title, innit? But give me anybody in the top five, top three even. Give me one of them guys, I'll fight again in July. Let's go, man. I wanna keep this train going or get to the championship or stay active. Another two fights this year."

Check out Lerone Murphy's post-fight octagon interview below:

