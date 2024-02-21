VIDEO: Watch Brian Ortega and Forrest Griffin showcase their acting skills in an advertisement for UFC's official tire partner

Brian Ortega and Forrest Griffin have starred in a new advertisement for the UFC's official tire partner, wherein the duo has showcased their acting prowess.

The 33-year-old Ortega is a former UFC featherweight title challenger and one of the top-tier contenders in the 145-pound division today. On the other hand, the 44-year-old Griffin is a UFC Hall of Famer.

Griffin is the inaugural TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) season winner (light heavyweight). The former UFC light heavyweight champion retired from MMA in 2013.

Moreover, beheld as an integral part of the UFC PI (Performance Institute) staff, Griffin serves as the Vice President of Athlete Development.

Ortega and Griffin have now collaborated with the UFC and the organization's official tire partner, Toyo Tires. As indicated in a December 2023 UFC report, the partnership between the UFC and Toyo Tires commenced back in 2006 and has gone from strength to strength.

The Toyo Tires company was founded in 1945 and primarily provides products and services related to tires utilized in a wide variety of vehicles. It's a reputable MNC (multinational corporation) headquartered in Itami, Hyogo, Japan. Meanwhile, the UFC was established in 1993 and is heralded as the world's premier mixed martial arts organization.

The UFC's latest Toyo Tires advertisement features Ortega, Griffin, and a few other individuals in a corporate setting seemingly brainstorming about a Toyo Tires advertisement. 'T-City' states:

"I got it. To show how Toyo Tires can take a beating, let's give one fighter a little extra protection."

The video then cuts to show Brian Ortega alongside an opponent inside the octagon. The other fighter is sporting what seems to be a medieval Knight's armor and withstands 'T-City's' strikes.

Nevertheless, when Ortega catches him in a submission hold, the other fighter uncovers the frontal part of his Armet (a kind of Knight Helmet), and the fighter is revealed to be Forrest Griffin.

The video then shifts back to the brainstorming meeting, where Griffin interrupts Ortega's visualization process and says:

"Brian ... Or, we could just show the tires."

Following that, the video moves to a few visuals of the tires, ending the advertisement on a hilarious note.

Watch the advertisement below:

Expand Tweet

Brian Ortega eyes triumphant comeback at UFC Mexico City

Brian Ortega's past five octagon appearances have witnessed him secure two victories and suffer three defeats. In his most recent MMA bout, the American athlete sustained a shoulder injury while defending against a submission attempt against Mexico's Yair Rodriguez in their high-stakes showdown in July 2022. The matchup ended in a first-round TKO (shoulder injury) loss for 'T-City'.

Expand Tweet

In the aftermath of that fight, Brian Ortega has been on the sidelines, recovering from his injury and training for his comeback. Speaking of which, 'T-City's' highly-anticipated return is scheduled to be another clash against Yair Rodriguez. The Rodriguez-Ortega rematch, a five-round featherweight bout, will co-headline the UFC Mexico City event on Feb. 24, 2024.

Expand Tweet