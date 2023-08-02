"Vigilante diaries" - Anthony Smith narrates thrilling encounter with car burglars in hometown

Anthony Smith has yet another encounter with car thieves in the neighborhood. The UFC light heavyweight contender is no stranger to chasing away burglars and had to take things into his hands once again to save his neighbors' belongings. He narrated the incident to Michael Bisping, who showed tremendous respect to 'Lionheart' for successfully handling so many things at a time.

During his appearance on the Believe You Me! podcast, Anthony Smith narrated his encounter with a group of car burglars. The incident occurred after Smith returned home from covering the UFC 291 event in Salt Lake City, Utah as a member of the UFC broadcast team.

A group of car burglars sneaking around Anthony Smith's Omaha neighborhood is a major problem that residents face. The 35-year-old fighter spotted a suspicious vehicle slowly moving around the area the night before his podcast appearance.

Smith, who never leaves home without a gun, suspected foul play. He decided to take a round in his neighborhood and see what the alleged burglars were up to. He spotted the same car parked in the neighborhood, and his suspicion proved to be correct:

“There’s two guys that have just gotten out of the [same car] and they’re [wearing] all black, hoodies up, medical masks on and they’re creeping up towards the house with an open garage door,” Smith revealed.

The 'Lionheart' instinct kicked in as Anthony Smith pulled into the driveway and started chasing the burglars' car through the neighborhood until they escaped. The police were informed, and after running the plate number, Smith was told by his cop friends:

“[The police] have been tracking the car all over Omaha, the entire city. They’ve been in every neighborhood in Omaha stealing s**t out of people’s cars.”

Well, the story did not have the dramatic ending that we expected. But what matters is that the burglars would probably never dare steal things in 'Lionheart's neighborhood again! Michael Bisping lauded Smith's efforts to protect the community and said:

“Another episode of vigilante diaries with Anthony Smith! Good job, man… Good job! Out there patrolling the communities, getting ready to fight in Singapore, good work in Salt Lake City, doing the ‘Believe you me’ podcast!”

You can watch Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping discuss the incident from the 12:30 mark of the video below:

Anthony Smith's previous run-in with burglars

Anthony Smith's encounter with car thieves brings back memories of his previous run-in with a thief. In April 2020, Smith told Ariel Helwani that his wife woke him up and made him aware of the presence of a stranger in their house at 4:00 AM.

The man, who was screaming at the top of his lungs, was in the computer room of the house. He walked towards Smith to scare him. 'Lionheart' was able to subdue the man and held him down until the police arrived.

Smith describes it as a 'terrifying incident' because he was unaware if the man possessed a firearm or a sharp weapon that could potentially harm the fighter or his family. Thankfully, no one was hurt, and the man was charged with first-degree criminal trespass.

As an elite fighter, the former UFC title challenger has dealt with a few losses in his MMA career. But as far as we know, he is 2-0 against the bad guys!

Anthony Smith will return to the Octagon against Ryan Spann on the undercard of UFC on ESPN: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie on August 26, 2023. It's a rematch of their Sep. 2021 fight that Smith won via first-round submission. He will attempt to snap a two-fight losing skid and come out on top against Spann once again.