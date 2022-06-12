"Viking Energy" - Israel Adesanya, Henry Cejudo and others stunned by Jake Matthews' explosive UFC 275 win

Jake Matthews scored an impressive second-round knockout win over Andre Fialho at UFC 275. The finish was so spectacular that Henry Cejudo, Israel Adesanya, and other fighters took to Twitter to post their reactions.
In the opening round, Jake Matthews took full advantage of his reach as he continuously hit Fialho in the face. The Portuguese fighter was still on the move as he absorbed some heavy hits. He tried to close the distance and respond with his own punches.
Fialho’s combinations looked good, but Matthews countered with hooks and overhand punches. This stunned the Portuguese fighter, but he refused to back down and stood his ground, looking to counter. His willingness to test himself against Matthew’s punches eventually backfired.
The second round began with Matthews firing numerous shots to push back Fialho. At one point, ‘The Celtic Kid’ cracked open the Portuguese with a left hook. This shook Fialho as he staggered towards the cage. Matthews followed with huge punches, concluding it with the right hook that secured his knockout victory.
‘The Celtic Kid’ displayed some incredibly accurate striking and was able to find Fialho’s chin more than a few times. Following a crisp combination, the Portuguese was sent to the canvas at 2:24 of the second round.
In his post-fight octagon interview, Jake Matthews said that he has presented only a part of his skills so far, and everybody should get used to his new way of fighting.
MMA Twitter reacts to Jake Matthews’ highlight knockout at UFC 275
Unsurprisingly, the highlight-reel finish of Matthews vs. Fialho made some waves on social media, getting reactions from fellow fighters, including UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, former two-division champion Henry Cejudo and reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.
Both Adesanya and former UFC women's featherweight title challenger Megan Anderson called it the best performance of Matthews' career.
Other UFC fighters chimed in with their reactions to the spectacular knockout finish:
Henry Cejudo praised Matthews for making the necessary adjustments and landing nearly every punch he threw in the second frame:
See some more reactions to the spectacular finish below: