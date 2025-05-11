Vitor Belfort's Hall of Fame induction announcement at UFC 315 draws mixed reaction from the MMA community: "Steroid cheat"

Vitor Belfort is a unique fighter in MMA, being one of the few athletes to have competed in the UFC over three different decades. The Brazilian made his promotional debut at UFC 12 in 1997, with his final fight coming at UFC 225 in 2018. The former light heavyweight fighter is widely regarded as one of the most legendary fighters in MMA history.
However, the UFC's decision to induct Belfort into the Hall of Fame at UFC 315 has drawn a mixed bag of reactions from fans. Several fans were quick to mention the period of his career when he used performance-enhancing drugs.
Infamously known as 'TRT Vitor', the Brazilian used testosterone replacement therapy for a portion of his MMA career in 2013. The brutality and explosiveness with which 'TRT Vitor' won his bouts have become the stuff of legend, but in reality, he competed while using PEDs, which some fans have not forgotten.
During the UFC 315 broadcast, they announced his induction into the Hall of Fame, with the promotion posting on X:
Belfort's MMA career will forever be etched in history, and his performances are some of the most unforgettable in the sport. For better or for worse, the Brazilian will be remembered.