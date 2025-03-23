"Volk is getting put to sleep for the 3rd fight in a row" - Fans react to Diego Lopes' insane training session video

Fans expressed their concerns about Alexander Volkanovski's chances after an intense training video of his next opponent, Diego Lopes, went viral. Volkanovski, who lost the UFC featherweight title to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298, will face Lopes for the vacant belt at UFC 314.

In a recent video posted on his personal X handle, Lopes is seen doing pad work with furious intensity and speed. @ChampRDs reposted the video on X.

Check out Diego Lopes' training footage below:

Fans took to the comments section and shared their thoughts on Lopes' training. While some were impressed with the intensity and predicted him to knock Volkanovski out, others questioned the technique of his punches.

One fan wrote:

"This video won’t age well if he ends up losing lol."

Another fan commented:

"Volk is getting put to sleep for the 3rd fight in a row, I’m afraid."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Lopes is known to carry knockout power and has hurt fighters like Brian Ortega, Sodiq Yusuff and Pat Sabatini with single strikes. Despite being a more accomplished fighter and a former dominant champion, Volkanovski has lost both of his most recent fights by knockout, raising concerns among fans about his chances against Lopes.

Since making his UFC debut in a short-notice UFC 288 fight against Movsar Evloev, Lopes has amassed a 5-1 record in the promotion and is currently the No.3-ranked featherweight contender.

The title fight between Lopes and Volkanovski was scheduled after Ilia Topuria vacated the belt to pursue a second title in the lightweight division. At the time of this writing, Lopes is a +130 underdog, while Volkanovski is a -150 favourite despite coming off two losses.

Volkanovski vs. Lopes will serve as the main event of UFC 314, scheduled to take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on April 12.

