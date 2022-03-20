"Moves like a damn featherweight" - Alexander Volkanovski, Henry Cejudo, Aljamain Sterling and others react to Tom Aspinall's win at UFC London

Tom Aspinall scored a huge win over Alexander Volkov in the UFC London main event, submitting the Russian heavyweight with a straight armbar in the first round. It was Aspinall's fifth UFC win in a row and definitely a coming out party as the world finally saw what the 28 year old UK native can do.

At the top of the list of admirers were UFC champs like Alexander Volkanovski, Aljamain Sterling, and Henry Cejudo. 'Triple C' dubbed Aspinall a legit prospect while Sterling went so far as to declare him a title challenger. Featherweight champ Volkanovski was impressed by Aspinall's speed, saying he moves like a featherweight.

Alex Volkanovski @alexvolkanovski Tom Aspinall is so good!! So we’ll rounded and moves like a damn featherweight #UFCLondon Tom Aspinall is so good!! So we’ll rounded and moves like a damn featherweight #UFCLondon

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA Aspinall is a legit title challenger! Great hand speed, good TDs, great GnP strikes, young and fun to watch! #UFCLondon Aspinall is a legit title challenger! Great hand speed, good TDs, great GnP strikes, young and fun to watch! #UFCLondon

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo What a performance by Aspinall! Absolutely bodied a veteran in Alexander Volkov. The heavyweight division has a legit prospect! #UFCLondon What a performance by Aspinall! Absolutely bodied a veteran in Alexander Volkov. The heavyweight division has a legit prospect! #UFCLondon

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz also delivered accolades to Aspinall, calling him a new breed of MMA. UFC fighters Belal Muhammad and Marlon Vera were shocked at how easy Aspinall made the win look, and Megan Anderson agreed he doesn't fight like a typical heavyweight.

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 Tom Aspinall with a beautiful head slip, straight punches and take down, the new breed of MMA, congratulations. Tom Aspinall with a beautiful head slip, straight punches and take down, the new breed of MMA, congratulations.

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 Man this guys a monster that was too easy heavyweight has a real problem Man this guys a monster that was too easy heavyweight has a real problem

Megan Anderson @MeganA_mma



He has the potential to be a real contender at the top of the Heavyweight division Tom Aspinall does not move like he's 252lb!! What an absolute performance!!!He has the potential to be a real contender at the top of the Heavyweight division #UFCLondon Tom Aspinall does not move like he's 252lb!! What an absolute performance!!! He has the potential to be a real contender at the top of the Heavyweight division #UFCLondon

Aspinall's rise in the UFC has come with relatively little fanfare to the point where UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou admitted recently that he'd never heard of the UK fighter. After a performance like this in the UFC's first UK event in two years, the spotlight is definitely on Tom Aspinall now.

Tom Aspinall called out Tai Tuivasa following his massive win at UFC London

With his win over No. 6 ranked Alexander Volkov, Tom Aspinall is undoubtedly going to jump up the heavyweight rankings. Even though the Manchester native only has two years worth of UFC experience, Aspinall isn't looking to slow down his rocket ride to the top of the division. Following his win he called out No. 3 ranked Tai Tuivasa.

"We drink beer in the UK, not just Australia. So Mr. Tai Tuivasa, next time you're in the UK let's do it bro. I'm ready for it!"

Watch Tom Aspinall challenge Tai Tuivasa to a fight below:

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



With the biggest win of his career secured Tom Aspinall wants Tai Tuivasa next!



#UFCLondon "I'm born for this! The secret is self-belief!"With the biggest win of his career secured Tom Aspinall wants Tai Tuivasa next! "I'm born for this! The secret is self-belief!" 👏With the biggest win of his career secured Tom Aspinall wants Tai Tuivasa next! 😤 #UFCLondon https://t.co/BnBgRVthCH

Tai Tuivasa is coming off a huge second round KO of Derrick Lewis in the co-main event of UFC 271 in February. That victory also puts Tuivasa on a five round win streak with all five wins coming via knockout.

Edited by Ryan Harkness