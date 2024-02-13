"Volkanovski is gonna come back better" - Ex-UFC middleweight champion backs Alexander Volkanovski to prove to haters that he isn't "damaged goods"

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is set to defend his title for a sixth time in the main event of UFC 298. He will take on No. 3 ranked contender Ilia Topuria on February 17, 2024.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping discussed the fight on his YouTube channel and spoke about how Volkanovski's second loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 will push him to perform better.

“Volkanovski, though, ain’t no slouch on the feet. And yes, he just got knocked out but I think that Volkanovski is going to come back even better. I’m not saying that he wins the fight, I believe that he’s so mad at himself and so annoyed for taking that Islam fight on two weeks' notice, rolling the dice, flying to the other side of the world after drinking everyday for the last few weeks... The man’s allowed to enjoy himself a little bit."

Bisping also stated that 'The Great' will aim to prove that age has not slowed him down against a much younger contender.

"But he took a chance and the chance never paid off. And he was made to eat some humble pie. Islam shoved that down his throat so he’s coming back hungry, mad, right. Wants the respect back and wants to shut up somebody like Topuria, wants to put him in his place and prove to the world that, ‘Hey, listen, mate, I ain’t too old and I ain’t damaged goods’. Because that’s what’s at stake here, because if Volkanovski loses this, is the last time we see him fight? I don’t think it would be."

Check out Michael Bisping's full comments on Alexander Volkanovski below (5:30):

Alexander Volkanovski still wants to challenge for the lightweight title despite two losses

Alexander Volkanovski has not given up on the lightweight championship just yet.

'Volk' has now challenged Islam Makhachev twice for the title, first at UFC 284 and then later at UFC 294, losing both times. Their first fight was a thriller that was edged out by the defending champion. The second one was far more decisive, with Makhachev securing an emphatic head-kick knockout.

In an interview with ESPN MMA, Volkanovski said that he will shift his focus back to lightweight at a more appropriate time, with his current priority being his featherweight defense.

"I always knew there was a risk going into the fight, but right now, I'm not in a position where I can be like 'Oh, it was 11 days notice, I want another rematch.' So let's do this featherweight thing and maybe later, we can move up. I definitely still want to chase that lightweight division, it just needs to make sense and the timing needs to work."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's full comments below (2:06):