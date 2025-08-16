"W** is Pedro Pascal doing on stage" - Fans take notice as Dricus du Plessis makes bold UFC 319 vow before Dana White and Hunter Campbell

Dricus du Plessis recently expressed his intention to neutralize Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319, which caught the attention of fans.'Stillknocks' is scheduled to clash with Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319, where he will defend his middleweight championship. Following their final face-off, the champion vowed to defeat Chimaev at UFC 319, with UFC executives Dana White and Hunter Campbell observing from the sidelines.Check out the post below:Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @MMAJunkie's post on X to share their reactions, with one user noticing similarities between Campbell and Hollywood actor Pedro Pascal:&quot;W** is Pedro Pascal doing on stage&quot;RektPleb @Rektpleb3699LINK@MMAJunkie Wtf is Pedro pascal doing on stageOthers commented:&quot;They don’t understand his accent&quot;&quot;Last laugh of DDP😄😂&quot;&quot;They know that's money...they told you before...when you walk, they better cheer or boo...they gotta hate you or love you... no in between..&quot;&quot;They know damn well it’s not happening&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction. [Screenshots courtesy: @MMAJunkie on X]Joe Rogan previews Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fightDricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev both boast unblemished records in the UFC. 'Stillknocks' recently defended his title with a win over Sean Strickland, while Chimaev secured a first-round submission victory against Robert Whittaker in his last fight at UFC 308.In a recent discussion on episode #169 of the JRE MMA Show, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan previewed the upcoming middleweight championship fight, saying:&quot;I could see either one of these guys winning this fight... It’s gonna be interesting to see if it gets into deep water... Khamzat’s speed is a big factor with his hand speed... [Khamzat] is good standing up, and that’s where it’s gonna be weird, that’s where I wanna see because du Plessis makes everyone look stupid, he finds a way to get you.&quot;