"Waiting to see how Alex responds," "Did he just call Trump big dog" - Fans react to Israel Adesanya's backstage meeting with Donald Trump at UFC 290

Fans gave vivid reactions to the video of Israel Adesanya meeting former United States President Donald Trump backstage at UFC 290. Trump has been one of the earliest supporters of the sport. He shares a close relationship with many prominent fighters as well as UFC CEO Dana White and has frequently attended pay-per-view events.

In a video posted on @ChampRDs X, Trump and Adesanya can be seen having a cordial interaction backstage at UFC 290. Adesanya, who attended the event to support his teammates Alexander Volkanovski and Dan Hooker, praised Trump as the two crossed paths backstage:

"America's last hope. What's up [inaudible]? How're you, sir? Enjoy, my man! Blessed to meet you, man!"

Possibly speaking about Adesanya's knockout win over Pereira at UFC 287, Trump responded:

"What a great fight that was. You better believe it. You're fantastic. Good luck."

The duo parted ways cordially after Adesanya quickly exchanged pleasantries with White.

Catch the interaction below:

Fans shared their thoughts on the interaction in the comments section, with many joking about Alex Pereira's perceived tendency to repeat Israel Adesanya's actions:

"Waiting to see how Alex responds," @Carlin6r6 commented.

"Alex Pereira will be next to Trump in less than 72 hours after seeing this," @CharlieQuinnMMA commented.

While some of Adesanya's words were inaudible, one fan wondered if the former middleweight champion addressed the former United States President as "big dog":

"Did he just call trump big dog," @soufianelatini2 wrote.

Other fans shared minute observations of the interaction and commented:

"That handshake was flawless," @Blaster_San commented.

"America's last Hope is correct," @zachorama_ commented.

"Secret service tried to prevent potus from being a fan boy," @Babiskinado wrote.

When Israel Adesanya revealed what Donald Trump said to him at UFC 290

Israel Adesanya's UFC 290 appearance became a huge talking point, primarily due to his N-word rant during the face-off with Dricus Du Plessis and the cryptic message on his t-shirt that allegedly took a jab at his ex-girlfriend.

However, Adesanya's photos with Donald Trump from the arena also went viral on social media. In his Instagram story, Adesanya shared what the former President said to him during the interaction:

"I'm coming to your next fight" - Donald Trump

Adesanya has been on an extended break from competition since losing the UFC middleweight title to Sean Strickland at UFC 293. While the date of his return has not been announced yet, it is speculated that he may fight current champion Du Plessis in his comeback fight.