"Walking cheat code" - Fans in pure awe of Nabil Anane's insane combination of height, length, and power in ONE Championship

Nabil Anane's ascent as one of the most promising young stars in ONE Championship can largely be attributed to his extraordinary physical attributes.
Standing at an imposing 6-foot-4, the 21-year-old phenom has consistently used his height and reach to his advantage. These natural tools, paired with his raw power, have translated into seven wins in eight appearances under the promotion's banner — including three emphatic knockouts.
The world's largest martial arts organization recently showcased a compilation of Anane's most dominant performances, underscoring how effectively he weaponizes his physical gift on the global stage.
Check out the carousel of clips uploaded by ONE through its official Instagram account below:
It's no surprise that fans continue to be in awe of how effortlessly the Thai-Algerian phenom leverages these advantages:
So far, 2025 is shaping up to be a banner year for Anane, who has won two high-profile assignments in impressive fashion.
Anane began his campaign with a stunning victory over Nico Carrillo, whom he dropped thrice in the first round to score a technical knockout to capture the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 170 this past January.
Two months later, he then picked up a revenge win over reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 by unanimous decision in their non-title bantamweight Muay Thai rematch at ONE 172.
Nabil Anane targeted by fellow ONE world champion
It remains to be seen what's next on Nabil Anane's agenda, but he's already caught the attention of a prominent figure in ONE Championship.
In an interview with South China Morning Post, current ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty wishes to test Anane's mettle in a potential matchup:
"It'll be a fight I'd love to have and big respect to him. He's a lovely champion, a lovely fighter."