UFC Fight Night: Overeem v Harris

Walt Harris reflects on loss to Alistair Overeem, calls him a legend, and promises to be back better.

In the main event of UFC on ESPN 8, Walt Harris lost to Alistair Overeem by knockout in the second round. The loss came as a setback to "The Big Ticket" who was on a two-fight winning streak and hadn't been defeated since 2017. Harris was also entering the fight with heavy emotional baggage, given his step-daughter, Aniah Blanchard, death in October 2019.

The fight was a tough one. Despite a very strong round one, Harris succumbed to a barrage of punches in late round 2 hence losing the fight. In his post-fight interview, he made it clear that he wasn't going to step away from the sport just yet. However, that doesn't mean that the loss wasn't a tough one.

Harris in his post-fight statement said,

"First, let me thank @alistairovereem for sharing the octagon we me tonight. You’re a class act brother and a legend! Tonight wasn’t my night, but you best believe I will be back better!Thank to everyone for all your love and support can’t say it enough! We learn and grow! Baby girl... daddy loves you and I promise I will keep pushing! #ForeverAniah

Even Overeem was very considerate following the fight, he immediately hugged Harris and asked him to train with him in the future. With this loss, Harris's record now falls to13-8 (1NC). The fight at the same time managed to establish that Overeem still has plenty of fight left in him.

In the post-fight interview, 'The Reem' said, “You just stay focused. Pandemic or no pandemic. It’s been a long ride but somehow I keep finding the focus. Let’s look at the rankings. Fight again later this year. Maybe we’re going to see if there’s one more shot at the title.”

The win was an important one for Overeem, he entered the fight after suffering a disappointing loss in his last fight against Jairzinho Rozenstruik. He now stands with a record of 46-18 1NC, with 3-2 in his last 5.