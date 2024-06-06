"Warrior" - Fans praise Dustin Poirier's spirit after Louisiana native shares gruesome injury update post-UFC 302

Dustin Poirier suffered his third loss in an undisputed lightweight title bout as he was defeated by Islam Makhachev via fifth-round submission in the main event of UFC 302.

'The Diamond', who had teased that it could be the last bout of his mixed martial arts career, took to X on Wednesday to reveal the extent of the injuries he suffered during the fight:

"Nose is broken bad, rib is broken and my ACL is partially torn. FIGHT LIFE ⚔️"

Check out Dustin Poirier's tweet on the injuries he suffered at UFC 302 below:

Fans reacted to the news by praising the toughness of the No.4-ranked lightweight. @oocmma used one word to describe Poirier while sharing a photo of him, stating:

"Warrior"

@ModernWarzone praised 'The Diamond' for providing entertainment throughout his career:

"You left it all out there, thank you for all of the entertainment you’ve offered throughout your career! About to order a truck load of your hot sauce."

@steves_simpson also offered praise to Poirier:

"On the line for us FANS ... we see what u go through and it means alot to us as COMBAT SPORTS FANS !! THX DIAMOND ♦️ ...... 👊🏻🇨🇦👊🏻"

@LxckTV thanked the three-time lightweight title challenger for the memories:

"SAVAGE. Paid in full never gave half ass effort in a fight, always entertained if it’s the end. thank you for all the memories 💎"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Yves Edwards reveals Dustin Poirier suffered injury ahead of UFC 302

Despite losing to Islam Makhachev via fifth-round submission at UFC 302, Dustin Poirier impressed fans by making the bout competitive. Yves Edwards, a long-time friend and training partner of 'The Diamond' at American Top Team, revealed that he could not grapple for several weeks leading up to the title bout due to injury.

Speaking to RJ Clifford of the MMA Today podcast, 'Thugjitsu Master' stated:

"The way he performed on Saturday night, that was super impressive to me. And nobody knows this and he's probably going to be like, 'Why'd you put that out there?' I know Makhachev was also not 100 percent. Nobody goes into a fight 100 percent, but he hurt his ribs like two weeks before the fight and hadn't wrestled or grappled for two and a half weeks."

Check out Yves Edwards' full comments on Dustin Poirier's rib injury below: