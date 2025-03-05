"Warrior spirit" - Fans react to Alex Pereira sporting "special headdress with eagle feathers" ahead of Magomed Ankalaev title fight at UFC 313

Alex Pereira is dialed in for his upcoming light heavyweight title defense against Magomed Ankalaev. On episode two of the UFC's Embedded web series, 'Poatan' revealed that he had received an important headdress from Ubiranan, the leader of the Pataxó tribe to which Pereira himself belongs, drawing fan attention.

The two men exchanged headdresses ahead of UFC 313, where Pereira will face the most daunting challenge to his light heavyweight title reign yet. Due to the magnitude of the fight and its importance, Ubiranan gifted Pereira with a unique headdress to convey the occasion's significance.

"My brother Ubiranan, we exchanged headdresses. I told him that my next fight would be a very important one. It would be a new phase. He told me he would do a special headdress with eagle feathers that means vision."

Check out Alex Pereira detailing the importance of his new headdress:

Pereira has always exhibited immense pride in his indigenuous Brazilian heritage, at least during his MMA run. This time, though, the magnitude of his fight has called for a special headdress. He also claimed that it represents a new face, which may very well be a hint toward his next move.

Many expect Pereira to move up to heavyweight in pursuit of a third, unprecedented UFC championship belt if he manages to overcome Ankalaev this weekend, who poses the threat of Dagestani wrestling. Fans on X/Twitter wasted no time in commending Pereira's connection to his roots.

"Warrior spirit"

Another fan merely praised him for it.

"Awesome"

Some opined that if the fight remains a striking affair, Pereira should emerge victorious, which is the prevailing narrative.

"As long as the fight is on the feet. It's CHAMA all the way."

Others just echoed his catchphrase.

"Chama!"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reaction to Alex Pereira's new headdress

The animosity between Pereira and Ankalaev is reminiscent of the tension between him and Jamahal Hill, whom he knocked out at UFC 300. In fact, Pereira has promised to embarrass Ankalaev with a post-fight celebration, just as he had with Hill.

Alex Pereira usually wears tribal garb during face-offs

Alex Pereira is no stranger to wearing traditional tribal wear that represents his Pataxó roots. The most distinctive form in which he exhibits it, though, is with face paint, which he often wears during face-offs and at weigh-ins.

He also wears indigenous jewelry. Unfortunately, Pereira's love for his indigenous tribe once led to a bizarre accusation from past opponent Jiří Procházka, who alleged that Pereira used black magic. Regardless, Procházka lost twice to Pereira in their bouts.

