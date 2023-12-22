"Was actually meant for Conor" - Internet has a laugh after fan claims to have mistakenly received Michael Chandler's holiday card in the mail

The MMA community had a laugh after a fan claimed to have received Michael Chandler's holiday card in the mail by mistake.

A Reddit user took to the platform, where they posted a photo of the former Bellator lightweight champion's holiday card. The card features a photo of his family along with a caption wishing a Happy Holidays and all the best in the New Year.

Fans reacted as they found the mistake hilarious. One fan even suggested that perhaps the card was intended for Conor McGregor. Meanwhile, others shared their thoughts by mentioning that the holiday card was nice to see and one that should be saved as a collector's item. Here's what the fans had to say:

"That card was actually meant for Conor."

"My favorite is. Bad a*s dude like chandler, still gets dragged to the woods by the Mrs for the sappy family photo shoot"

"See you at the top (of the Christmas tree)"

"Send him back a Christmas card"

"If this is legit I'd frame it as my weirdest piece of sports memorabilia"

"That’s really funny. Like, of all the people it could’ve been erroneously sent to who would’ve been just like “who the fook is that guy?” and thrown it away without recognizing Chandler, this one at least ended up with a fan."

Comments regarding Chandler's holiday card Tweet.

It remains to be seen whether Michael Chandler will address the mistaken holiday card delivery as it made for a memorable holiday season for one fan.

Michael Chandler blasts Colby Covington's performance against Leon Edwards at UFC 296

Like many others, Michael Chandler watched UFC 296 this past Saturday, which was headlined by the welterweight championship bout between Colby Covington and champion Leon Edwards.

'Iron' wasn't too impressed with Covington's performance, especially after his trash talk leading up to the fight. He took to his X account, where he was critical of 'Chaos' offensive output as he lost a unanimous decision. He wrote:

"If Colby’s offense tonight was an accurate depiction of the U.S. strength, we would have never gotten our independence from Britain, lost WWI and got demoralized in WWII by a landslide. Colby, you suck."

Tweet regarding Colby Covington's performance at UFC 296