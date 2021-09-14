Was transgender MMA fighter Alana McLaughlin in the army earlier? 

Transgender MMA fighter Alana McLaughlin previously served in the United States Army Special Forces for six years. The controversial athlete began gender transitioning after leaving the army in 2010, according to News.com.au.

McLaughlin elicited negative feedback from several fans and fighters after making a successful debut in professional women's MMA at Combate Global on September 10 in Miami, Florida. She defeated Celine Provost via rear-naked choke in the second round of their bout.

Alana McLaughlin🇺🇸 sale victoriosa en su debut profesional, ganando la pelea contra Celine Provost por sumisión en el minuto 3:32 del segundo round👊🏼🔥#CombateGlobal #MuchaMásAcción pic.twitter.com/omJXjtkSho — Combate Global (@combateglobal) September 11, 2021

In doing so, McLaughlin became the first transwoman to compete under the Combate Global banner. She is also only the second openly transgender athlete to compete in mixed martial arts. Fallon Fox, who last fought in 2014, owns the distinction as the first-ever trans athlete to compete in MMA.

“I want to pick up the mantle that Fallon put down,” McLaughlin told Outsports in a previous interview. "Right now, I’m following in Fallon’s footsteps. I’m just another step along the way and it’s my great hope that there are more to follow behind me.”

Shortly after the fight, Fox congratulated her fellow trans athlete for emerging victorious in her pro debut. Fox posted a photo of herself and McLaughlin on Twitter to extend her best regards.

UFC stars disapprove of Alana McLaughlin's career in women's MMA

After Alana McLaughlin's successful debut, several UFC fighters made it known that they're not in favor of biological males competing in women's MMA.

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland was among the loudest voices to speak out against Alana McLaughlin. Strickland called the trans fighter a "coward" and said she should not be allowed to compete in women's sports. On his Instagram stories, Strickland wrote:

"Change your name, call yourself a woman... but you're still a fu****g man, get out of women's MMA, coward. This is why the athletic commission is useless."

This is just insane that any fight show or commission would allow a trans person to fight a women https://t.co/2YT11vvxld — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) September 11, 2021

Also Read

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Jake Shields echoed Strickland's sentiments, saying athletic commissions should disallow transwomen to compete in combat sports. Meanwhile, UFC bantamweight star Sean O'Malley also spoke out about the issue and said he's not in favor of allowing biological males to compete in women's MMA.

Get taken down by our dominant MMA coverage. Follow us!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh