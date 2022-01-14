Was Conor McGregor's pub attacked with petrol bombs?

According to media outlet Dublin Live, Irish superstar Conor McGregor's pub, The Black Forge Inn, was attacked with petrol bombs on Wednesday. The incident took place during a tasting event at the pub located on Drimnagh Road in Dublin 12.

According to a source, two men were allegedly spotted passing the pub on scooters at the time of the incident.

A statement released by the pub management revealed that the Irishman was not inside the premises when the incident took place. The statement also mentioned that neither the pub nor the employees were on the receiving end of any damage.

'The Notorious' purchased The Black Forge in 2020 at a reported amount of £1.9 million. In addition to this, Mcgregor spent an additional £1 million to renovate the venue.

Daneil Cormier believes that Conor Mcgregor may face Charles Oliveira for the title in his return fight

Former multi-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier believes Conor McGregor may face Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title upon his return to the octagon.

'DC' iterated the same during a recent interview with 'The Schmo' and said if the fight became a reality, it would upset a lot of people.

According to Cormier:

"I really do believe that there are different rules in regards to Conor. And people might not like it, people may hate it but if he is healthy and he starts to chirp and Oliveira is chirping back at him and there is fan interest, I can see a world where it happens. But again it would make so many people upset. But ultimately a lot of times, man, it comes down to dollars and cents."

Catch Daniel Cormier's full conversation with The Schmo below:

After successfully defending his title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269, Oliveira said he would be open to fighting the Irishman.

McGregor is currently recovering from a leg injury sustained during his trilogy fight with 'The Diamond' at UFC 264. The 33-year-old is expected to return to action later this year.

