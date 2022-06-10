Was Deiveson Figueiredo a sushi chef before joining the UFC?

Deiveson Figueiredo is widely known for his amazing skills in the octagon and being a two-time UFC flyweight champion. The Brazilian has fought some of the best fighters in the UFC, including bouts against Brandon Moreno, Joseph Benavidez and Jussier Formiga.

However, Figueiredo had many careers before entering the UFC, including being a sushi chef. The UFC flyweight champion was 25 years old at the time and it was his first time being a sushi chef.

In Belem, Brazil, Figueiredo learned how to make sushi via a friend at the gym where he and his brother used to train. Despite this being the 34-year-old's first role as a sushi chef, he was made the boss after just one week due to his friend leaving.

'Deus da Guerra' worked at various sushi restaurants and used the money to aid his training while developing his MMA career. Even as recently as 2017, the Brazilian started his own sushi delivery company, but that eventually dissolved and is no longer a project Figueiredo works on.

Since Deiveson Figueiredo gave up on the sushi business, he's gone on to win the UFC flyweight title twice and is the current champion of the 125lbs division after beating Brandon Moreno at UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane.

What other jobs did Deiveson Figueiredo have?

As already mentioned, Deiveson Figueiredo had many jobs before joining the UFC in 2017. Becoming an MMA fighter is a tough road, with training costs and travel expenses hardly being covered by regional show payouts. This means that many fighters have to pursue other careers while on the road to the UFC.

At 19 years old, Figueiredo became a bricklayer in Soure, Brazil. On the side, the UFC champion would also sell ice cream and clothes in Belem. However, bricklaying took up five days of Figueiredo's week and was his main source of income at the time.

Watch Figueiredo in action here:

While working as a bricklayer for about a year, Deiveson Figueiredo would also work as a security guard on the weekends in Soure. The UFC champion often used his submission skills to break up fights during small parties in his town.

At the age of 22, Figueiredo would become a fisherman but didn't enjoy the experience. Growing up on a farm aided the 34-year-old's transition into the new job, but early morning starts and working conditions annoyed Figueiredo.

After leaving the fishing industry at the age of 25, he became a sushi chef. However, the Brazilian didn't stop working even after this experience.

At the age of 26, Deiveson Figueiredo discovered an unlikely passion while pursing his UFC career. The Brazilian started working in a hair salon, starting out as an errands-boy before becoming an assistant hairdresser. The flyweight wasn't a natural by any means, but he enjoyed the environment and eventually picked up the necessary skills.

Figueiredo's most recent employment was at the age of 30, shortly before signing his UFC contract. The UFC champion was a motorcycle taxi driver in Belem and mainly took the job to fund dates with his girlfriend, who is now his wife.

