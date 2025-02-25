"Was either UFC or retirement" - Patricio 'Pitbull' opens up about negotiations during free agency

Patricio 'Pitbull' recently opened up about his negotiations during his free agency and his willingness to compete in the UFC. He noted that his goal was only to join the MMA leader and had no interest in competing elsewhere.

The former two-division Bellator champion has achieved a great deal outside the UFC and was considered the greatest competitor in the history of his former promotion. Despite his accolades and status with the promotion, 'Pitbull' became increasingly frustrated after they were absorbed by the PFL and publicly requested his release to chairman Donn Davis on social media.

The Brazilian finally got his wish and joined the MMA leader and is scheduled to make his octagon debut against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 314. During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'Pitbull' mentioned that he had absolutely no interest in joining another promotion and even went as far as saying that fighting future depended on it:

"I told my management team to not even waste time talking with other promotions. It was either the UFC or retirement. I was already decided on that...Yes, [I would've retired], I would just train my son and that's it."

Check out Patricio 'Pitbull's comments regarding his free agency negotiations below:

Patricio 'Pitbull' says he was confident the UFC would sign him

Patricio 'Pitbull' wasted no time targeting the top contenders in the UFC featherweight division and noted that he was confident that the promotion would sign him despite his age.

During the aforementioned appearance, 'Pitbull' mentioned that there were several opponents pitched to him prior to his bout against Yair Rodriguez materializing, which made him more confident that the UFC were interested in signing him to a deal:

"What motivated me much more is just the fact that I'm signed with the UFC...Now hearing that a lot of guys were turning me down. All the anxiety of waiting if [a] contract is coming or not but they're still offering me fights, I didn't know what was going on. It gives me extra motivation that UFC wanted to sign me with a big fight lined up and now I'm on a big card."

Check out Patricio 'Pitbull's comments below:

