"Was very hyped during fight week" - Sean O'Malley's rival feels Aljamain Sterling consumed a "lot of energy, trying to prove a point"

Marlon Vera, a potential future opponent for Sean O'Malley, recently shared his perspective on the outcome of the bantamweight title fight between O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling.

O'Malley's victory via a second-round knockout not only crowned him as the new bantamweight champion but also earned him the 'Performance of the Night' bonus.

'Chito' Vera joined the Michael Bisping Podcast to offer his insights on the main event clash. While acknowledging O'Malley's undeniable prowess, he shared his thoughts on Sterling's approach to the fight.

"I'm gonna keep it real, I won't change the script, but I thought O'Malley had what he did... he has that, and he will have that forever," said Vera. "But I thought Sterling would be a little more secure in the way that he was fighting."

Marlon Vera pointed out that Sterling seemed exceptionally hyped and focused on proving a point during the fight week. He believed that this mindset led to Sterling consuming a significant amount of energy in the endeavor to make a statement rather than solely focusing on winning the fight.

The Ecuadorian fighter further elaborated on the fighting style O'Malley possesses, describing him as a precise "one-punch guy" with sniper-like accuracy. He emphasized that running away from such opponents isn't a feasible strategy. Instead, fighters need to face them head-on, engaging in a controlled and calculated manner.

"He [Sterling] certainly was very hyped during fight week," Vera added. "I think he consumed a lot of energy, trying to prove a point instead of winning the fight. On a guy that fights like O'Malley, he's like a one-punch guy, very very sniper, you don't run from those guys. You gotta be in front of those guys, you gotta fight those guys, you gotta walk them down but you can't run crazy."

Check out Marlon Vera's comments from 23:55 onwards:

Aljamain Sterling reflects on title loss to Sean O'Malley

In the aftermath of his bantamweight title loss to Sean O'Malley at UFC 292, Aljamain Sterling has displayed remarkable sportsmanship and candidness.

Unlike many fighters who might resort to excuses or protest premature stoppages, Sterling has chosen a path of introspection and openness. The fighter took to his YouTube channel to share a video, offering insights into his mindset after the unexpected outcome.

"Feels good, to know that not just your phone ringing when you're winning but people who still care about you in your dark time. Even though this isn't that dark of an emotional time for me."

'The Funkmaster' highlighted the value of his performance in the first round of the fight, taking solace in the fact that he didn't feel thoroughly outclassed by his opponent. He added:

"Like you know, if I got outclassed dude I wouldn't even know where to begin to know how to pick up the pieces. Glass half full. Yeah, I lost, but I fought great in the first round."

Aljamain Sterling's ability to maintain a positive outlook and focus on the aspects he did well demonstrates his maturity as an athlete and his capacity for growth in the face of adversity.

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below: