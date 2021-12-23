Was Jake Paul's girlfriend Julia Rose on the reality TV show 'Are you the one?'

Jake Paul's current girlfriend Julia Rose rose to fame after becoming part of MTV's reality TV show 'Are you the one?'. Rose was a participant of AYTO in its fourth season, which premiered in 2016 and was filmed in Maui, Hawaii. Ever since coming out of the show, Paul's girlfriend has made quite a name for herself.

Watch Julia Rose on Are you the one? below:

AYTO is an American TV series in which young singles try to find their perfect match. A group of young men and young women are paired into couples secretly and the contestants have to identify their 'perfect matches'. Upon succeeding the group wins a prize pool of $1 million.

Jake Paul's girlfriend was 22 years old at the time she entered the show and had a quick rise to fame. Julia Rose is arguably the most successful contestant post AYTO.

Her infamous stunts and business endeavors like ShagMag have furthered her name and brand post her reality TV appearance. Julia Rose's public relationship with Jake Paul has also helped her with public exposure.

For how long has Jake Paul been dating Julia Rose?

Jake Paul first met Julia Rose back in 2019 for his music video shoot for the song 'These days'. The music video shoot eventually led to a romantic relationship between the two. 'The Problem Child' confirmed the news of dating Rose just months later in March 2020.

Watch 'These days' music video starring Jake Paul and Julia Rose below:

However, their relationship has been through many rough patches. They broke up shortly after announcing they were dating in March last year. Their relationship was re-kindled as Paul prepared to take on Nate Robinson in November 2020. Sadly, it wasn't too long before the couple called it quits again.

Julia Rose and Jake Paul eventually crossed paths again and started dating each other in July 2021. 'The Problem Child' and Rose have been with each other ever since and seem to be having a great time.

