Was Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fake? What Dana White and other UFC personalities had to say about the fight

Jake Paul thoroughly outboxed Ben Askren on the Triller card back in April. The YouTuber-turned-boxer's performance induced a variety of reactions from fans and professionals alike. Dana White and Daniel Cormier, for instance, alleged that the fight seemed rather staged.

In the build-up to the fight, UFC head honcho Dana White had declared that Ben Askren would emerge triumphant. However, Paul put Askren away in the very first round. White offered his two cents on the result while in conversation with ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

"I have got to tell you that I don't know if I truly believe the Ben Askren thing. I have a hard time wrapping my brain around that. They are being smart. They are keeping him away from anybody that could actually do damage. I don't know, the Ben Askren thing still blows my mind," said White.

Daniel Cormier took to social media in the aftermath of Paul's victory and echoed the same sentiment.

"Wait a minute, did Askren get us all? Like this is some magician stuff he wasn’t laughing on his way to the back was he? Cmon Ben lol," wrote DC.

When Colby Covington chimed in on Ben Askren vs Jake Paul

Soon after Jake Paul was crowned the victor, fans started coming out on social media in droves, raising doubts about the fight's legitimacy. The likes of Colby Covington and Aljamain Sterling hopped online to lead the charge.

"Snake Paul vs Asscream was a work. #TrillerFightClub," wrote Colby Covington.

Sterling was also amongst those who ruled the fight between Jake Paul and Ben Askren a sham. He took his complaints to social media and was subsequently hit by a wave of support from like-minded fans.

"Who paid the ref? #PaulAskren," wrote Sterling.

