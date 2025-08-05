Was Lerone Murphy shot in the face? Unpacking the UFC fighter's near-fatal encounter

Lerone Murphy will face Aaron Pico on August 16, 2025, in the co-main event of UFC 319 at the United Center in Chicago. Murphy, ranked No. 6 in the featherweight division, brings an undefeated record of 16 wins and 1 draw into the cage.

Pico, a former Bellator standout, will be making his UFC debut. Murphy’s last outing was a decision win over Josh Emmett in April. This matchup against Pico presents another opportunity for Murphy to edge closer to a title shot. Ahead of the clash against Pico, let's take a look at Murphy's incredible story outside the octagon:

Was Lerone Murphy shot in the face?

In 2013, long before the UFC came calling, Lerone Murphy nearly lost his life. At just 21 years old, he was shot twice in the face while leaving a barbershop in Fallowfield, Manchester.

The attack was believed to be linked to the local gang culture, though Murphy has always described the event as a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. The bullets tore through his cheek, shattered his jaw, and exited near the base of his neck.

The injuries required reconstructive surgery, and part of the bullet remains lodged in his tongue to this day. Murphy spent nearly two weeks in hospital.

He was fed through a tube and had to undergo surgery to replace his teeth. The incident pushed him toward mixed martial arts, a sport he hadn’t fully committed to before the shooting. The focus and discipline required for MMA gave him a path out of an environment that nearly cost him his life.

Why Lerone Murphy wanted to change the nickname ‘The Miracle’?

Lerone Murphy earned his UFC nickname the hard way. After surviving the 2013 shooting, he began training full-time in MMA and signed with the UFC in 2019.

He quickly built a reputation as a sharp striker with strong composure. He’s undefeated in nine UFC appearances and recently picked up a key win over Dan Ige before beating Josh Emmett in his second main event slot.

Despite a past marked by near-death experiences, he avoids using them as selling points. He once considered retiring 'The Miracle' nickname entirely. He doesn't want it to define him. Instead, he wants his fighting skills to speak for themselves.

Speaking in an interview with The Craic with Petesy Carroll, Murphy said:

“It’s not something fun, it’s not a cool story. Maybe it is to other people, but it’s not something I want to be known for. Obviously, my son will one day ask me about it, but imagine him typing that into YouTube and him seeing all of this come up, do you know what I mean? It’s negative, who cares? I don’t.”

Check out Lerone Murphy's comments below (48:50):

