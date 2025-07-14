Was Max Holloway in 'Den of Thieves'? A closer look at the BMF champion's role in the Hollywood action flick

Many UFC superstars have tried their hand at acting, such as Max Holloway, Conor McGregor, Michael Bisping and several others. Holloway had limited screen time but found immense success inside the octagon. He returns to make his first BMF title defense in a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 on July 19 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Was Max Holloway in 'Den of Thieves'?

In 2017, Max Holloway landed the role of a robber in 'Den of Thieves,' which was released on Jan. 19, 2018. The movie, based on a bank heist, starred notable actors like Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber, and American rapper 50 Cent. Bas, played by Holloway, has a minor part in the first part of the franchise. Its sequel, 'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera,' was released earlier this year but does not feature the former featherweight champion.

Combat sports news outlet MMA Junkie reported Holloway's thoughts on playing a negative role during a past interview with USA TODAY Sports. He said:

''Everyone loves a villain, so it's time to be the bad guy'' [H/t: MMA Junkie]

After filming for 'Den of Thieves,' Holloway traveled to enemy territory to face then-featherweight champion Jose Aldo in a title unification matchup. The two headlined UFC 212 in the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where Holloway won via knockout in the third round to become the new undisputed champion.

Holloway has made a permanent move to lightweight after an unsuccessful 145-pound title bid against Ilia Topuria at UFC 308 last year. Notably, Topuria became the first UFC fighter to knock out the 33-year-old. The Hawaiian fighter currently holds the BMF belt after dethroning Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. He is now scheduled to face Dustin Poirier for the third time in the main event of UFC 318 this Saturday.

