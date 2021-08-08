Was UFC light heavyweight Alonzo Menifield a professional football player before his fighting career?

Before making his mark in the sport of MMA, Alonzo Menifield started his athletic career with professional football.

The UFC light heavyweight played professionally in the Canadian Football League, also known as the CFL, and the Arena Football League.

A former linebacker, Menifield found MMA in 2000 when he walked into Saekson’s Muay Thai, where he still trains to this day.

Menifield attended Canyon High School for two years before graduating and excelling at football. 'Atomic' continued his football career at NJCAA Glendale Community College, based in California, where he performed brilliantly as a linebacker and was an All-American in his sophomore year as a member of the track and field team.

Menifield faced Daniel Jolly back in 2017 on season three of Dana White's Contender Series. He won the fight via TKO at the end of the first round after an eye injury to Jolly. But, unfortunately, he failed to secure a UFC contract with the victory.

He was again graced with an opportunity in 2018 on season nine of DWCS. He successfully defeated Dashawn Boatwright and secured a UFC contract.

Alonzo Menifield defeated Ed Herman at UFC 265

After a three-round battle that saw Alonzo Menifield go toe-to-toe against light heavyweight Ed 'Short Fuse' Herman at UFC 265, the Californian secured a unanimous decision victory (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Menifield's power and athleticism was on full display when he threw hard and vicious shots at Herman, including some strong leg kicks. The leg kicks really took a toll on the veteran and even forced the cageside doctor to take a look prior to the final round.

Alonzo Menifield has experienced adversity inside the UFC octagon. He suffered a brutal one-punch KO loss to Ovince Saint Preux at UFC Fight Night:176 back in September 2020.

Menifield managed to bounce back with a first-round submission win at UFC 260, and extended his winning streak to two at UFC 265 with a dominating performance against Herman.

