Was UFC star Bobby Green adopted? Story of the fighter's struggling childhood

Bobby Green has been a part of the UFC since 2013. The MMA veteran has notably had a rather tumultuous upbringing.

Born on September 9, 1986, to Michell and Connie Davis, Green became a foster child at the age of five after his father was incarcerated and his mother, who was a drug addict, wasn't able to take care of him. The UFC lightweight was then adopted by Jacon Benny.

It is worth noting that Benny, his foster father, got him into MMA and became his coach. As such, Green became a mixed martial artist and has a professional record of 30-14 presently.

Interestingly, Bobby Green even introduced Jacob Benny as his father on camera following his victory over Clay Guida in June 2020. He said:

"This is my father. I was born in foster care. I didn't have a mother or father. They gave me a way. My father wasn't fit to be my father. This is my dad here, Jacob Benny. He's been there since the beginning. He's done everything. He'll lay his life down for me, I'll lay my life down for him."

Was Bobby Green accused of intentionally eye-poking Tony Ferguson?

Bobby Green was last seen in action against Tony Ferguson at UFC 291. While he won the bout via a third-round submission, his victory was soon overshadowed by claims of intentional eye-poking by Ferguson.

Responding to the accusations during an appearance on The MMA Hour, Green referred to Ferguson as "crazy":

“Tony said I intentionally poked him, and that threw his momentum off. From there, the fight just went my way. I disagree with that, I thought I was doing so much more than that the entire fight… If you argue with a crazy man, you’re probably crazy. I’m not going to argue with him.”

He added:

"Listen bro I got nothing but love for you. I hope that you don't take any of this personally. It's the fight game. I would never try to do something dirty to a legend. I thought it was going to be a dope classic. But, if it's tainted for him like that in his head, it sucks... All of a sudden we need excuse for why things happen."

Catch Bobby Green's comments below (21:00):

Bobby Green returns to action this weekend, against Grant Dawson, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

