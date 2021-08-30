"Wasn't very good" - Daniel Cormier gives his verdict on Tommy Fury's performance against Anthony Taylor

Former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier gave his opinion on Tommy Fury after his four-round boxing match against former Bellator fighter Anthony Taylor concluded.

After four rounds of technical fighting from both the fighters, Tommy Fury got his hand raised at the final bell via unanimous decision.

Retired UFC fighter Daniel Cormier expressed his feelings, saying:

"Honest opinion of Tommy Fury. Wasn’t very good! Looks the part, but can tell he is still very raw. This performance makes his chances to fight Paul better. He isn’t very scary, maybe he will be but not as of now."

Cormier's opinion doesn't seem to differ much from other experts. Although 'TNT' won every round in the judges' books, it still wasn't the American debut that Fury would've wanted as the 22-year old failed to secure a finish over Anthony Taylor.

While in control for every single round, Tyson Fury's younger brother Tommy Fury didn't seem to dominate Taylor as some boxing experts expected him to. However, a case can be made that Fury, who's still only 22-years old, is fairly raw to the sport of boxing and has the necessary time to grow into an elite professional.

Tommy Fury called out Jake Paul in the post-fight interview

Tommy Fury was quick to call out Jake Paul in the post-fight interview after getting the victory against Anthony Taylor.

'TNT', who had several verbal altercations with Paul during the fight week leading up to the fight, didn't hold back on the mic. The Brit said:

"...Jake Paul should have an easy night [against Woodley] yeah? So he's got no excuse [for] not taking the fight. Let's get it on Jake Paul, I've done my bit, you do your bit tonight and we'll get it on!"

Watch Tommy Fury call out Jake Paul in the post-fight interview here:

Jake Paul has been hinting at the possibility of fighting Tommy Fury next, given that 'TNT' is a pro boxer and is of a similar height and weight as Paul. However, many seem to think the Englishman may not have done enough to secure the big money fight against 'The Problem Child'.

