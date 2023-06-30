WATCH: 43-year-old Glover Teixeira destroys former rival in competition after retirement 

Glover Teixeira once again showed that age is just a number. At UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4, the former UFC light heavyweight champion edged out Anthony Smith to come away with a decision win.

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow Not bad for a 43 year old!



Glover Teixeira gets another win over Anthony Smith, this time in jiujitsu. The former UFC champ won a unanimous decision.



Not bad for a 43 year old! Glover Teixeira gets another win over Anthony Smith, this time in jiujitsu. The former UFC champ won a unanimous decision. https://t.co/h8U88IQL4t

The three-round match started with some hand-fighting before Anthony Smith settled for the bottom position, a theme that repeated throughout. Glover Teixeira did find himself in some precarious positions but ultimately claimed the win courtesy of his positional control and guard passes.

Notably, Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira have met inside the octagon as well. The duo squared off back in 2020 in a Fight Night headliner, which Teixeira won via fifth-round TKO. Teixeira has since retired from MMA, with his title fight loss to current champion Jamahal Hill in Brazil earlier this year being his final outing inside the octagon.

At UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4, Teixeira showed that his famed grappling prowess hasn't slowed down one bit.

Glover Teixeira gets a surprise from Alex Pereira

The bonhomie between the former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira and the former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira is well known, and it was on full display yet again when 'Poatan' surprised his mentor with a brand new Harley Davidson motorcycle.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Alex Pereira surprises Glover Teixeira with a brand new Harley-Davidson motorbike 🏍️



: @AlexPereiraUFC / @gloverteixeira This is so wholesome 🥹Alex Pereira surprises Glover Teixeira with a brand new Harley-Davidson motorbike 🏍️ This is so wholesome 🥹Alex Pereira surprises Glover Teixeira with a brand new Harley-Davidson motorbike 🏍️💛📹: @AlexPereiraUFC / @gloverteixeira https://t.co/FBAF03mBmV

Glover Texeira was clearly elated with Alex Pereira's gift. He wrote on Instagram:

"What an amazing gift from Poatan. I think Poatãn helped me more than I helped him. When he came to me, I saw his potential and I told him one day he would be champion and all I wanted was to be part of his journey. His winning was everything for me. But when you don’t expect anything, the universe gives us more than we deserve. Thank you my friend!"

Glover Texeira has been in Alex Pereira's corner throughout his MMA career and is now focused on helping 'Poatan' reclaim UFC gold. Pereira won the middleweight title last year when he beat Israel Adesanya, who defeated him in their rematch earlier this year.

Pereira will make his UFC light heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City on July 29th.

Poll : 0 votes