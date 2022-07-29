Watch: A curious Joe Rogan left impressed by Rich Benoit's rebuilding of the V8 Tesla

In an appearance on episode of #1849 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), American car enthusiast Rich Benoit left Joe Rogan speechless by detailing how he retrofitted an all-electric Tesla with a beefy V8 engine.

Benoit told the podcast host that he decided to make the modifications after becoming increasingly frustrated with the company's tightening reigns on all its spare parts.

Responding to Rogan's question on how he integrated the new engine with the Tesla native system, the car enthusiast explained that he took advantage of the car's accessory mode to trick Tesla into accepting the newly installed V8:

"All cars have what's known as an accessory mode. The drive rails aren't on, the engine isn't on, but the accessories are on. So the Tesla effectively believes that it's in accessory mode right now [ after installing the V8]... everything [all accessories] works. It's just that the last button to turn on the drive rails and actually start the car that's no longer there and that's where the V-8 engine takes over."

Watch Joe Rogan and Rich Benoit discuss the V8 Tesla below:

Benoit further told the clearly geeked-out podcast host that the car comes with a separate haltech system for the new engine. He assured Rogan that the Tesla would still run even if the native Tesla systems fail:

"There is a separate system for the engine itself, There is a haltech system... So there is actually two systems that control the car. If the Tesla screen dies all of a sudden... That V8, it'll still turn on and I can go where ever I want."

Watch Rich Benoit's V8 Tesla in action below:

Matt Farah tells Joe Rogan about the difference between a Tesla and the Porsche Taycan

In his appearance on JRE episode #1394, American YouTuber and automotive enthusiast Matt Farah explained to Joe Rogan that Porsche Taycan was superior to Tesla cars in case of heat management.

Farah expounded that Porsche, with its years of racing experience, had more intrinsic thermal management knowledge. He elaborated that Porsche had an integrated thermal system for cabins, braking, batteries and motors.

According to Farah, the superior system is able to divert heat or cold to the parts that need it:

"The big difference between the Telsa and Porsche now is the thermal management. Managin heat and cool sort of where it needs to go... Taycan has this really interesting thermal management system that integrates the brakes, the battery, the motorsand the cabin heat, all in one system. So it's very common that one system will need heat while the other needs to be cooled... They can send heat or cold anywhere in the car it needs to go."

Watch Joe Rogan and Matt Farah talk about Tesla and Taycan below:

