Watch: A dizzy Stipe Miocic hilariously launches his golf club into a tree after doing the spin bat challenge

Stipe Miocic recently undertook the spin bat challenge during a golf session with his friends. The 38-year-old appeared to be a tad dizzy after the challenge but proceeded to take a golf club and try to hit the ball.

The heavyweight MMA legend failed to hit the ball and instead launched the golf club into the air. The club left his hands and landed on a tree.

Stipe Miocic posted the hilarious video on his Instagram stories. The video has now started making the rounds on YouTube.

Stipe Miocic has expressed his disagreement with the UFC’s decisions lately

Stipe Miocic recently set the MMA community abuzz by teasing a move from the UFC to One Championship.

The One Championship Instagram account put forth a post asking people to recommend which fighters CEO Chatri Sityodtong should sign to the organization.

Stipe Miocic took to the comments section of the post and replied with thinking face emojis, alluding to a move to One Championship.

He also replied to another Instagram user on the post with a comment that read:

“I shouldn’t have to wait for a winner, I have the most heavyweight title defenses of all time… we’re 1:1 but DC (Daniel Cormier) got instant rematches and trilogies against me?”

One Championship heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar issued a response to Stipe Miocic by challenging him to a fight.

Bhullar suggested that Miocic could come over to One Championship. According to the 35-year-old, the UFC and One Championship could trade fighters to help a fight between him and Miocic materialize.

Bhullar stated:

“I see you (Stipe Miocic). Nothing to think about get ur a** out here. I bust you up everywhere and finish the job for my big brother DC. Boss man (Chatri Sityodtong), let’s do a trade.”

The UFC heavyweight title is currently held by Francis Ngannou, who won it by beating Stipe Miocic in their rematch earlier this year.

The UFC has scheduled an interim heavyweight title fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane that’ll take place at UFC 265 on August 7th, 2021. The winner of this fight is expected to face Francis Ngannou in a title unification fight.

The winner of the Lewis/Gane vs. Ngannou fight is likely to defend their title against Stipe Miocic.

